wdayradionow.com
Flight from Portugal to San Francisco diverts to Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There was a bit of a swerve in the travel plans for folks headed from Portugal to San Francisco Tuesday, and it resulted in a bit of a 'pit stop' here in the Red River Valley. Fargo Airport Authority Executive Director Shawn Dobberstein tells WDAY Radio that...
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
valleynewslive.com
Rise in STDs locally and nationally sparking major concern
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Sexually transmitted infections are on the rise both in the metro and across the country, and it’s sparking major concern with healthcare officials calling on more screenings and better communication on safe sex among partners and families. The CDC says 2.5 million STI...
valleynewslive.com
New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
740thefan.com
Federal agents, including the DEA, raid home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood
FARGO (KFGO) – Federal agents moved into Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood early Wednesday in what is being called a “planned, proactive operation.”. It involved agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators from Homeland Security, and officers with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. They were at home 812 7th Street South, located a block south of the Fargo Public School District headquarters.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Man killed in Downtown Fargo after being hit by BNSF train
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department says it is investigating a deadly train vs. pedestrian crash Downtown. At around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning, the Department tells WDAY Radio officers were called to the 400 block of Broadway North from BNSF after someone was struck by the train. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to apartment fire, people evacuate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews rushed to an apartment building for a fire call that forced people to evacuate. The original call came in around 3:20 a.m. to the 2500 block of 15th St. S. on Thursday, Sept. 22. Our photojournalist at the scene said people living in...
Fargo, ND Commissioner “We Have To Take Back Our Downtown”
Is Fargo's vibrant nightlife turning violent and vagrant?
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
valleynewslive.com
Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18. The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
740thefan.com
Bus driver, 3 students hurt in SW Cass County crash
LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO) – Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo tech firm founder to focus on workforce development if elected as state representative for District 27
(Fargo, ND) -- One of the republican candidates for state representative in District 27 is talking about his motivation for running for office for the first time. "I found North Dakota and especially the Fargo metro area to be something that is very friendly to business creation, a great place to raise a family, and I just want to try to pay that forward in whatever way I can," said Josh Christy.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Planned, proactive activity involving DEA, Fargo Police takes place in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- There are still more questions than answers after a police presence involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents took place Wednesday morning. The Fargo Police Department, in a statement released to WDAY Radio, said the initial 'planned and proactive operation' occurred early Wednesday at a home near the intersection of 8th street south and 9th avenue south.
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police Sergeant shares why he is running to become school board member
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Police Sergeant is running to become a member of the city's school board. Moorhead Police Sergeant Scott Kostohryz joined WDAY Midday to speak about his priorities as a candidate. He spoke on his interest in youth programs, and addressed his experience in committees and programs across the Minnesota and even across the country.
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
kvrr.com
David Hamilton to retire after more than two decades at F-M Opera & Concordia College
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – After being part of Fargo-Moorhead Opera for three decades, 25 of them in leadership roles, General Director David Hamilton is calling it a career. He has also been teaching voice and Italian at Concordia College since the mid 1990s. Hamilton has a wide range of...
