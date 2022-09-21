(Fargo, ND) -- One of the republican candidates for state representative in District 27 is talking about his motivation for running for office for the first time. "I found North Dakota and especially the Fargo metro area to be something that is very friendly to business creation, a great place to raise a family, and I just want to try to pay that forward in whatever way I can," said Josh Christy.

