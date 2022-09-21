ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program

Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Sept. 12, 2022: Rates Increase

A variety of notable mortgage rates saw growth Monday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens...
How to Build Home Equity in Your Home

Building equity in your home can take time, but the more equity you have, the more money you can borrow against it to tackle major expenses. Homeowners tap into their home equity when they need funds for such life events as paying for college tuition, home renovations or to pay off high-interest consumer debt like credit card debt.
How to Refinance a HELOC

Taking out a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a straightforward way to tap your home's equity -- often at an interest rate that's lower than what you'll get with other types of financing. Common uses for HELOC funds are home renovations, major life expenses like college tuition or to pay down high-interest debt like credit card debt.
More home buyers are paying in cash

More homebuyers are paying cash and avoiding taking out mortgages, in what could be a longer-term structural change for the real estate market. What's happening: About a third of all homebuyers in July paid cash. That's down slightly from a peak earlier this year but still much higher than both...
