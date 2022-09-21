Read full article on original website
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
Buying a Home as a Couple? Here’s Why You Might Want To Put Only One Name on the Mortgage
If you're buying a home with your partner or spouse, your natural inclination might be to include both names on the mortgage loan application. But is this always the best idea? Are there some...
Interest rates are shooting up. So why is your savings account still paying 0.13%?
Interest rates are rising, with the Federal Reserve on Wednesday boosting its benchmark rate for the fifth time this year to a target of 3.25%. But Americans hoping to profit from a similar rise in their savings accounts rates have been out of luck this year. To be sure, savings...
30-year mortgage interest rates stick for third straight day | September 22, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Today’s 15- and 10-year mortgage rates offer best opportunity for interest savings | September 23, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets
The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
Bank of America Is Launching a $0 Down Payment Mortgage Program
Not having down payment funds is a barrier to homeownership for many. One lender is making loans with no down payment increasingly accessible to borrowers. Bank of America's Community Affordable Loan Solution will benefit aspiring first-time homeowners. Buying a home can be a challenge for many reasons -- and not...
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Adjustable-Rate Mortgage Demand Reaches a 15-Year High, But Borrowers Should Beware the Pitfalls
There's a major drawback to not locking in a fixed interest rate on a mortgage. Rising interest rates might make an adjustable-rate mortgage seem appealing. While you might reap initial savings with this type of loan, over time, it could cost you more if your interest rate rises over time.
Mortgage lenders put up interest payments before Bank’s base rate hike
Banks and building societies had already begun putting up mortgage interest payments before the Bank of England announced its latest base rate hike to 2.25%, piling more pressure on homebuyers and owners. For some, the increased charges could add thousands of pounds to their total home loan costs over the...
Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Sept. 12, 2022: Rates Increase
A variety of notable mortgage rates saw growth Monday. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both grew. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also cruised higher. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens...
On The Money — Bank chiefs under fire for low savings interest rates
Lawmakers want to know why interest rates on savings accounts aren’t rising as fast as the Federal Reserve’s baseline interest rate range. We’ll also look at GOP resistance to a key priority for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and up to $45 billion in pandemic relief fraud. But...
How to Build Home Equity in Your Home
Building equity in your home can take time, but the more equity you have, the more money you can borrow against it to tackle major expenses. Homeowners tap into their home equity when they need funds for such life events as paying for college tuition, home renovations or to pay off high-interest consumer debt like credit card debt.
How to Refinance a HELOC
Taking out a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a straightforward way to tap your home's equity -- often at an interest rate that's lower than what you'll get with other types of financing. Common uses for HELOC funds are home renovations, major life expenses like college tuition or to pay down high-interest debt like credit card debt.
How To Get Rid Of Your Private Mortgage Insurance And Lower Your Payments
With our expert tips, getting rid of private mortgage insurance is straightforward and can help you hold onto more of your hard-earned cash.
More home buyers are paying in cash
More homebuyers are paying cash and avoiding taking out mortgages, in what could be a longer-term structural change for the real estate market. What's happening: About a third of all homebuyers in July paid cash. That's down slightly from a peak earlier this year but still much higher than both...
Mortgages and credit cards are about to get even more expensive. It's nothing compared to what we'll see by the end of the year.
It's already gotten way more expensive to hold credit card debt, get a mortgage, or pay off a car loan. The Fed is about to ramp that up even more.
