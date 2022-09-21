Penn State-Central Michigan Prediction: By How Much?

Having raised their national profile at Auburn, the Lions return home poised to maintain it.

Penn State coach James Franklin was asked this week about the importance of the Nittany Lions being "cool." They are, in fact, 3-0, field one of the nation's most electrifying freshmen and helped Eli Manning introduce wannabe college football star Chad Powers to the world.

Penn State football is in a good spot. Yet coach James Franklin, always playing the long view, asked for perspective.

"This is a game. It should be fun for the players, for the coaches, for our fans, alumni, for the community," Franklin said this week. "... Again, it can't be at the expense of what you're here to do, which is to educate young people and put your team in the best position to win. You've just got to make sure you don't lose sight of what you're here to do, and mix the fun things in from time to time when the opportunities present themselves."

So this is the fun part, when Franklin joins the post-game celebration after his team's 41-12 win over Auburn.

And this is the fun part, when Franklin invites Manning to a Penn State walk-on tryout . On Saturday, the Lions return home for what should be another fun part of the season. They're nearly four-score favorites over Central Michigan, which means everyone should play.

But these games also serve a work purpose. Penn State is building toward a larger goal. The team has a solid roadmap to be 5-0 for its next road game at Michigan , where the Big Ten stakes should be enormous.

To get there, the Lions still have some work to do Saturday.

Penn State (3-0) vs. Central Michigan (1-2)

When: Noon ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: Big Ten Network

Betting Line: Penn State is a 27.5-point favorite

Series History: Penn State leads 1-0

Last Meeting: Penn State 40-3 in 2005

Streaks: Penn State has won 15 straight non-conference games vs. non-Power 5 teams

The Story Line

Penn State's season could not have gone much better so far. It played an often-erratic opener but dialed up a pitch-perfect closing drive to win at Purdue. Then it emptied the sideline to play 74 players against Ohio. Then it beat Auburn, the crowd and the SEC aura to win by 29 last week, playing another huge contingent of players in the process.

Franklin said that 45 players finished the Auburn game with double-digit snap counts. That included 28 on defense, where coordinator Manny Diaz and his assistants have rotated players masterfully. The depth and experience the Lions are creating represents an underrated benefit of this 3-0 start.

Think of it this way. Penn State has rotated a lot players in two difficult road environments. Meanwhile, Michigan has rotated a lot of players through three non-conference road games in which it has outscored opponents 166-17. Yes, Michigan will play road games at Iowa and Indiana before hosting Penn State on Oct. 15. But who will be better prepared for that game?

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton leads the nation in average yards per carry (11.13) and in runs of 40+ yards (five). Jake Crandall/USA Today Sports

Penn State Players to Watch

Brenton Strange: Franklin said that Strange is playing as well as any tight end in the country. Along with his six catches last week, Strange freed Nicholas Singleton for two long runs and has been outstanding in Theo Johnson's early absence. Strange is playing old-school tight end for the Lions, though he clearly has breakaway ability.

Dani Dennis-Sutton: Perhaps the next freshman to break loose, Dennis-Sutton is a pass-rushing end who made his first tackle for loss late vs. Auburn. He's 6-5, 253 pounds and a budding impact edge rusher.

Devyn Ford: The third-year running back has found his role in Penn State's offense as a return specialist and receiving threat. Other backs would have (and did) leave for new opportunities. Franklin credits Ford for sticking it out and carving a place for himself.

Central Michigan Players to Watch

Lew Nichols III: A 5-11, 222-pound sophomore back, Nichols has some power, especially around the goal line. He has scored five touchdowns this season and 28 in his career. Nichols rushed for 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

Daniel Richardson: CMU's quarterback put up big numbers (36-for-49, 424 yards, 4 TDs) in the opener vs. Oklahoma State. He's also 5-10, meaning Penn State's big ends could cause problems for his throwing lanes.

Thomas Incoom: The defensive end leads Central Michigan with three sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. Franklin mentioned Incoom and Donte Kent as the lead players on the Chippewas' defense.

The Prediction

Of course this is a by-how-much pick, since Central Michigan is such a huge underdog. Note, though, that the Chippewas covered the 21-point spread in a 58-44 opening loss to Oklahoma State, whose defense certainly shouldn't be compared to Penn State's.

Franklin is going to rotate players (quarterback Drew Allar might even get an early series) and is reasonably comfortably with the third team giving up a late score. But the Lions also are determined to maintain their scoring pace (40.7 points per game), which means Sean Clifford plays at least through the first series of the second half.

Penn State hasn't fielded two 100-yard rushers in a game since Will Levis (108) and Journey Brown (103) vs. Rutgers in 2019. Singleton and Kaytron Allen achieve that goal, and the Lions continue the countdown toward Michigan.

Penn State 52, Central Michigan 14

