ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

37th annual Triathlon brings thousands to Zuma Beach

By McKenzie Jackson
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 5 days ago

Angela Olinghouse had nearly completed the swimming portion of the Olympic distance race in last weekend’s 2XU Malibu Triathlon when she spotted two dark figures near her in the shallow waters of the Pacific Ocean.

Olinghouse, a Santa Monica resident of nearly two decades, was startled at first, but then realized the figures were a pair of dolphins.

“Anytime you see a shadow of anything when you are out in the ocean it is never a good thing,” said Olinghouse, 45. “Then, I noticed it was two dolphins. You aren’t going to see two sharks swimming like that together. It was phenomenal.”

Encountering the dolphins made the triathlon’s course a bit more mesmerizing for Olinghouse, who was drawn to compete in the endurance spectacle because of the scenic surroundings at Zuma Beach.

The experienced endurance racer also enjoys crossing the finish line.

“The feeling you get — the exhilaration, the triumph — makes you feel really empowered,” said Olinghouse, who also completed the Malibu Triathlon in 2016 and 2018. “You know all of your hard work paid off.”

Advertisement

Olinghouse was one of over 5,000 of men and women that swam, biked, and ran in the 37th annual Malibu Triathlon on Sept. 17-18. The event raised over $1 million for the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles’ Pediatric Cancer Research Program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23O2Fa_0i4jspRQ00
Over 5,000 competitors swam, biked, and ran in the event, which raised over $1 million for cancer research . Photo courtesy.

The event included the Olympic distance race that Olinghouse competed in — a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride, and 10-kilometer run — on Sept. 17 and the Classic distance race — a 0.5-mile swim, 17-mile bike ride, and 4-mile run — held the next day.

The triathlon also featured three other event categories for endurance teams: the Collegiate Cup, Club Cup, And Corporate Challenge.

Additionally, professional athletes also hit the water and sand as competitors in the third race of the Super League Triathlon (SLT) Championship, which was on the triathlon’s first day.

Olinghouse finished the Olympic race with a time of 3 hours, 41 minutes, and 7 seconds. She completed the swim in 50:09, the bike race in 1:29:55, and the run in 1:11:16. She finished fifth in the women 45 to 49 age group.

Johnathan Dolan of Atascadero finished the Olympic race ahead of 1,269 other people. He had a time of 2:02:34. Jim Lubinski of Pacific Palisades was the second fastest finisher with a time of 2:07:47. Jonathan McKinley of Berkley was the third-fastest finisher with a time of 2:08:35.

Laura McDonald of Los Angeles was the race’s fastest finishing woman with a time of 2:26:08. Carolyn Carter, also of Los Angeles, finished second to McDonald with a time of 2:27:19. Ressa Partida of La Canada Flintridge, finished third with a time of 2:33:06.

Kiah Wheeler and Nicholas Chase prevailed as the overall winners of the Classic triathlon, in times of 1:36:24 and 1:15:23, respectively.

American triathlete Taylor Spivey from Redondo Beach was the top finishing woman in the SLT race. She was joined on the medal stand by Spain’s Miriam Casillas Garcia, who finished second, and Great Britain’s Georgia Taylor Brown, who finished third.

Hayden Wilde of New Zealand, a bronze medalist at the last summer Olympics, finished atop the SLT race’s men’s division. Shachar Sagiv of Israel finished second and Vasco Vilaca of Portugal finished third.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p4xYH_0i4jspRQ00
Hayden Wilde of New Zealand – (Darren Wheeler – That Cameraman, SuperLeague).

Two days ahead of the race, Vilaca, 22, was bitten on the arm by a seal while training in the ocean.

“I was just swimming in the ocean and was unlucky enough to swim towards where a seal was,” Vilaca said in a STL news release. “It started swimming towards me and got very close and it felt like a dog smelling me.”

He tried to slowly push the seal away.

“At a certain point there was a strong wave that pushed it against me and then I pushed it more aggressively away because it was on me and then it got scared and bit my arm and wouldn’t let go,” he said. “I tried to grab the teeth from under and open the mouth and get it away and wanted to swim away but I didn’t know what to do with the seal because I thought if I let go it would bite me again.”

Olinghouse had always intended to compete in the Malibu Triathlon every two years, however the COVID-19 pandemic kept her away from the race for four years. She plans to register for the event again in 2024.

“The energy in the air and random people cheering for you, there is truly nothing like it,” Olinghouse said. “Everyone is congratulating you. You feel amazing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGkWx_0i4jspRQ00
Malibu Triathlon Angela Olinghouse shows off her medal after finishing the race at Zuma Beach. Contributed photo.

The post 37th annual Triathlon brings thousands to Zuma Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

Related
The Malibu Times

Outdoor watering may resume in Malibu

Outdoor watering of lawns in Malibu and other communities in Southern California may resume once again now that repairs of a major water pipeline servicing the area are complete.  The Metropolitan Water District announced that repairs were finished on schedule after a 15-day project. The pipeline repair was necessary and, unfortunately, occurred during the hottest […] The post Outdoor watering may resume in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Hiker rescued at Malibu Creek State Park

A 26-year-old male from North Carolina suffered serious injuries after falling 20 feet when free climbing at Malibu Creek Park yesterday, Thursday, Sept. 22. The climber was packaged and evacuated to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters where he was treated by the Special Enforcement Bureau Paramedics to a trauma center.  The post Hiker rescued at Malibu Creek State Park appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

S. Heather Edwards Art Exhibitions Opening Reception Sat, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall

Artist S. Heather Edwards will showcase her work at the Malibu City Gallery located at Malibu City Hall. Organized by the Malibu Arts Commission, the Opening Reception will be on Sat, Oct. 1 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meet Heather, see her amazing work, and celebrate with complimentary food and beverages. An RSVP is […] The post S. Heather Edwards Art Exhibitions Opening Reception Sat, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar of events in Malibu

THURS, SEPT. 22 HOMELESS CONNECT DAY The Annual Homeless Connect Day returns to the former Malibu Courthouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, to offer people experiencing homelessness free one-stop services including food stamps, Medi-Cal enrollment, affordable housing opportunities, social services, legal assistance, and more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and […] The post Calendar of events in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malibu, CA
Sports
City
Malibu, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
City
Redondo Beach, CA
Local
California Sports
The Malibu Times

City of Malibu public safety specialist offers earthquake preparedness training

To continue the ongoing National Preparedness month of events and workshops, the City of Malibu offered free Earthquake Preparedness and Home Hazards Training on Monday, Sept. 19, to help ensure every home is as safe as possible in an earthquake  City of Malibu Public Safety Specialist Sarah Kaplan taught the workshop, and although only two […] The post City of Malibu public safety specialist offers earthquake preparedness training appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Coffee with a Cop comes to Market

This past Sunday, the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station attended the Malibu Farmers Market for the first Coffee with a Cop organized with Capt. Jennifer Seetoo of the station. Community members were able to meet Lt. Dustin Carr and the rest of the Sheriff’s Department, and pet a few therapy horses. “It was a pleasure attending […] The post Coffee with a Cop comes to Market appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Library Speaker Series Features JPL Engineer Nagin Cox

Jet Propulsion Laboratories (JPL) Systems Engineer Nagin Cox will be a speaker for the 2022 Malibu Library Speaker Series today Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the Malibu Library at 7 p.m. The free event includes a reception with a Q&A. Space is limited, so RSVPs are required. For more information or to RSVP, visit the webpage or call […] The post Malibu Library Speaker Series Features JPL Engineer Nagin Cox appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

2022 Homeless Count shows a 66 percent reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu

Every year, thousands of volunteers help The Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority (LAHSA) with the street count of the county’s homeless population, providing data from the field to inform efforts to address homelessness across Los Angeles County. LAHSA released the 2022 homeless count results for Los Angeles. In Los Angeles County, 69,144 people were found […] The post 2022 Homeless Count shows a 66 percent reduction in people experiencing homelessness in Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Spivey
The Malibu Times

The following incidents were reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9

The following incidents were reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9 9/6 Burglary A vehicle parked near Decker Canyon Road was broken into and a wallet and cellphone were stolen. The victim said the phone was worth $570. There were no security cameras available for evidence. 9/7 Grand Theft Advertisement A MacBook Pro worth $1,500 […] The post The following incidents were reported between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu’s high-dollar and celebrity transactions

Roma Downey and Mark Burnett ask $22 million for Malibu Colony home As first reported by The Real Deal, Roma Downey and Mark Burnett have put their Malibu Colony property up for sale for $22 million. The property had been rented out for most of the past 15 years for as much as $100,000 per […] The post Malibu’s high-dollar and celebrity transactions appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

City to host a earthquake preparedness training today at City Hall

The City of Malibu will offer a free Earthquake Preparedness and Home Hazards Training led by Fire Safety Liaison Gregory Hisel to help ensure every home is as safe as possible in an earthquake today at Malibu City Hall at 3:30 p.m. and virurally on Wednesday at 6 p.m. RSVP for the Zoom event at MalibuSafety.Eventbrite.com. The post City to host a earthquake preparedness training today at City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided

It’s been a tumultuous relationship at best. Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Third District Los Angeles County Supervisor Shiela Kuehl have been adversaries from the get-go when Villanueva was elected in late 2018. The outgoing supervisor has been one of Villanueva’s sharpest critics and has called for his resignation on numerous occasions over charges […] The post LA County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s home raided appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Mile Run#Summer Olympics#The Malibu Triathlon#The Children S Hospital
The Malibu Times

Original childhood movies of Queen Elizabeth II discovered in private Malibu film collection

Malibu filmmaker Leslie Schwarz has discovered hours of footage using archival scanner by Dean Robinson a Special to The Malibu Times  Leslie Schwarz has spent the last 14 years researching her private collection of original spy mission films. She has accumulated nearly 1,000 hours of rare and unseen films, and her collection has become a […] The post Original childhood movies of Queen Elizabeth II discovered in private Malibu film collection appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The People Concern nonprofit announces $250,000 matching gift for Malibu’s homeless

The People Concern, a nonprofit housing and social service agency based in Santa Monica, provides the two full-time outreach workers that help Malibu’s homeless get into housing. The organization has just announced that Joan and Burt Ross, Malibu residents and longtime supporters, will be matching any donations made to The People Concern of up to […] The post The People Concern nonprofit announces $250,000 matching gift for Malibu’s homeless appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Letter to the Editor: City signs need correcting

Dear Editor, I would like to bring to your attention that the population of Malibu , according to latest census, is a bit above 9,000 people. But the signs at both sides of PCH at the entrance to Malibu city indicate that the population is 13,000. I believe that the City Council should order to […] The post Letter to the Editor: City signs need correcting appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
The Malibu Times

Stranded Hiker Rescued in Topanga

The Los Angeles County Fire Department rescued a hiker on Topanga State Park Thursday evening. According to CBS Los Angeles, the hiker was allegedly stuck on a cliff side far from the trail between Palisades and Topanga Canyon. The hiker was lifted by LACoFD crews. The post Stranded Hiker Rescued in Topanga appeared first on The Malibu Times.
TOPANGA, CA
The Malibu Times

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27

Discussion on Next Week’s City Council: September 27: Next week’s meeting will combine the Sept. 13 meeting due to the power outage. City Council meeting moves to Tuesday in observance of Rosh Hashanah. Ceremonial Presentations: Proclamation Declaring September 2022 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Items:  Advertisement Integrated Regional Water Management Implementation Grant.  Santa Monica Mountains […] The post Discussion on Next Week’s City Council Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Triathlon set for Sept. 17-18; traffic to be affected

The Malibu Triathlon will primarily take place during the morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18. The bicycle portion of the triathlon uses the outer lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway during the hours of 7 to 11 a.m. While thru traffic along Pacific Coast Highway is not obstructed, traffic will be […] The post Malibu Triathlon set for Sept. 17-18; traffic to be affected appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop celebrated in new book

If you’re a millennial or older, and especially if you’re a baby boomer, you must surely remember Shari Lewis. The multi-talented entertainer, along with her famous sock puppet Lamb Chop, may have been your babysitter, friend, and comfort during her astounding groundbreaking television career.  The beloved ventriloquist and pioneering female TV personality starred in various […] The post Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop celebrated in new book appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
904
Followers
785
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy