WashingtonExaminer

'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member

President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
The Hill

Ethical AI and the future of diversity in public policy

The lack of diversity in public policy is a well-researched, divisive issue that many are vocal about. People of color regularly face glaring examples of implicit bias in Capitol Hill recruitment and retention processes and beyond. In 2021 alone, we saw the Congressional Black Associates’ open letter in the Washington Post exposing bias right on our home turf.
