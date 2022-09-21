ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinley County, NM

KOAT 7

History of ballooning in New Mexico

While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
cbs4local.com

Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
ECONOMY
rmef.org

Help Solve New Mexico Elk Poaching Case

Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:30 AM, a headless bull...
RUIDOSO, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
RETAIL
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State pledges $1.1M for movie-making hub in Raton

RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged $1.1M to create a new movie-making hub in Raton. The city of Raton is partnering with a non-profit to renovate the old Kearney Elementary School into a film school. By next summer, the center will be training New Mexicans to work in the film industry. By […]
RATON, NM
KRQE News 13

Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Applications for economic relief payment open for low-income families

The New Mexico Human Services Department has opened applications for low-income residents to receive at least $400 in economic relief payments. The state legislature approved $10 million for economic relief efforts in the 2022 legislative session. The application can be accessed online at the Yes New Mexico website. Those who...
POLITICS
rrobserver.com

Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico

Even as child poverty rates worsened nationwide in 2021, they improved slightly in New Mexico. New Mexico’s child poverty rate fell from 24.9% in 2019 to 23.9% in 2021, according to the recently released U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Nationally, child poverty worsened slightly from 16.8% in...
ADVOCACY
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

State allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting

New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the “Rust” shooting. District Attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY

