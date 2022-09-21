Read full article on original website
KOAT 7
History of ballooning in New Mexico
While we celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, those 50 years don't come close to covering the history New Mexico has had with ballooning. In fact, we have to travel to 1882 to look at some of the first ballooning projects in New Mexico. Park Van Tassel flew in a...
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
krwg.org
New Mexico approves request for funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported. Thursday that the state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover...
3 teens missing, New Mexico State Police ask for public’s help
Police said the teens would be traveling in a 1995 white Ford Bronco with a light bar on it.
cbs4local.com
Low-income residents in New Mexico can apply for economic relief
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People in New Mexico may be eligible to apply for relief assistance starting today. The New Mexico Human Services Department will begin accepting applications from low-income residents. 10 million dollars have been allocated for the effort by the state legislature. Payments of at least...
rmef.org
Help Solve New Mexico Elk Poaching Case
Below is a Facebook post from the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:30 AM, a headless bull...
Part of I-25 to close during night hours due to repairs
A New Mexico road is closing during bridge repairs.
ladailypost.com
Twenty-Nine Veterans To Be Laid To Rest At 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral Sept. 29 At Santa Fe National Cemetery
SANTA FE — The unclaimed cremated remains of 29 military veterans will be laid to rest at the 2022 Forgotten Heroes Funeral at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The annual funeral, presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (DVS), Bernalillo County...
KOAT 7
New Mexico Retail Crime platform catches criminals in real time
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A new retail crime intelligence platform to help catch criminals in New Mexico is finally here. The New Mexico Chamber of Commerce and Auror teamed up to implement the system to help catch criminals in real time. With retail crime on the rise, New Mexico Chamber of Commerce officials believe it's a step in the right direction.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
State pledges $1.1M for movie-making hub in Raton
RATON, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has pledged $1.1M to create a new movie-making hub in Raton. The city of Raton is partnering with a non-profit to renovate the old Kearney Elementary School into a film school. By next summer, the center will be training New Mexicans to work in the film industry. By […]
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
KRQE News 13
Volunteers continue work on temporary housing for New Mexico women
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico women coming out of incarceration will soon have the ability to live in temporary housing provided by Crossroads For Women. During the summer, the organization purchased a 15-unit apartment building in the International District that will be used as temporary housing for women searching for a place to live as they transition back into society.
Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets
Senate Bill 1273 will allow Arizona motorcyclists to filter through lanes effective as of Saturday September 24, although there are some exceptions. The post Arizona motorcyclists now able to pass through traffic when riding on the streets appeared first on KYMA.
KOAT 7
Applications for economic relief payment open for low-income families
The New Mexico Human Services Department has opened applications for low-income residents to receive at least $400 in economic relief payments. The state legislature approved $10 million for economic relief efforts in the 2022 legislative session. The application can be accessed online at the Yes New Mexico website. Those who...
rrobserver.com
Child poverty rate improves in New Mexico
Even as child poverty rates worsened nationwide in 2021, they improved slightly in New Mexico. New Mexico’s child poverty rate fell from 24.9% in 2019 to 23.9% in 2021, according to the recently released U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. Nationally, child poverty worsened slightly from 16.8% in...
New Mexico school employee accused of raping two special needs students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham grants $1.1 million for a new film studio in Raton
RATON, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday, that $1.1 million will be donated in capital outlay to help a new studio, film and media school in Raton. According to a release from the office of Lujan Grisham, the city of Raton along with El Raton Media Works a […]
azbigmedia.com
Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time
Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
KOAT 7
State allows funds for prosecutions in 'Rust' shooting
New Mexico has granted funds to pay for possible prosecutions connected to last year's fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin. The state Board of Finance has greenlit more than $317,000 to cover the cost of investigating potential charges in the “Rust” shooting. District Attorney...
