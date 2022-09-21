Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Lady Cards continue win streak vs. Bears, Eagles
East Surry’s Addy Sechrist (2) runs down a ball to keep a rally alive against Mount Airy. Mount Airy’s Isabella Allen serves during the Bears’ match at Mount Airy. Surry Central’s Lily O’Neal receives a serve against East Surry. Cory Smith | The News. Mount...
North Carolina’s biggest Halloween and fall festivities for the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Are you ready to be scared a little? To see some leaves and experience some color? To celebrate fall? The arrival of autumn is official at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, but the fall fetes began last week and gain momentum this week. You will have to wait until Nov. 6 for the […]
country1037fm.com
Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location
One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
Mount Airy News
Dual North Surry High Reunions held
The reunion for two classes of North Surry High School were held last weekend at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. The classes of 1969 and 1972 both celebrated their reunions with gatherings at the country club with the Class of 1969 setting up outside while the Class of 1972 celebrated their fiftieth reunion in style in the grand ballroom of the country club.
kiss951.com
A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast
Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
kiss951.com
List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News
What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
‘Heart & soul of Rowan County’: Twin brothers killed in wrong-way North Carolina crash
Twins John and James Woodson, 27, were among three killed in the crash.
Mount Airy News
Mayberry Days opens
Pete Taggett, right, of Mount Airy explains to Sue Creager, of Springfield, Ohio, how he put together his washtub bass while Mike Pyburn, of Mount Airy, alternates between strumming some accompanying music on his claw hammer banjo and offering some commentary on the teaching process. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Taylorsville Times
Cruise In set for this Saturday
The Apple City Street Rodders will have a Cruise In on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Scotty’s Hometown Grill, 30 Buffett Blvd., in Taylorsville. Everyone is invited to come out and see the beautiful cars and enjoy a delicious meal at Scotty’s. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well.
Finalists for ‘Coolest Thing Made in NC’ announced
The online contest began with 80 nominees and has been narrowed down to 10 finalists.
thestokesnews.com
Grandson of country legends to perform at Palmetto
Country music singer, Whey Jennings, is set to perform at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove this coming Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. According to his website, Whey Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer.” As the grandson of country music legends and mainstays of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey Jennings has it honest in his rough and rowdy ways. Having been immersed in the world of county music his entire life, Jennings can remember as a young boy picking up his grandmother’s microphone and running out on stage to sing with his grandfather, instilling in him the passion and drive to pursue music himself and creating a special familial bond carrying on the tradition.
lakenormanpublications.com
‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’
DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Breweries For Beer In North Carolina You Must Visit
Are you excited to check out some of the best beer in North Carolina? One of the very best things to do in North Carolina is to explore the incredible breweries that the state has to offer. North Carolina beer has really boomed in popularity ever since the percent alcohol allowance was increased in 2005. Today, you can find incredible beer breweries all throughout the Tar Heel State.
Turn off your lights! These are the birds migrating through North Carolina right now
(WGHP) – It’s migration season! As we begin our transition from summer to winter, millions of birds migrate through the State of North Carolina, mainly under the cover of darkness. Bird migration season takes place from mid-August and lasts through the end of November. Lights out North Carolina Peak migration season is between Sept. 10 […]
1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
Mount Airy News
The venerable Venable: Mount Airy’s Aunt Bee
Alma Venable is seen posing next to the sign for the Mayberry Motor Inn in this photo, date unknown. (Photo submitted: Donna Hiatt) A smiling Alma Venable poses for a photo submitted by long friend Donna Hiatt. Alma Venable made an impact here in Mount Airy and beyond as one...
Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
publicradioeast.org
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
WITN
Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here
They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
