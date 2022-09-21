ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

Lady Cards continue win streak vs. Bears, Eagles

East Surry’s Addy Sechrist (2) runs down a ball to keep a rally alive against Mount Airy. Mount Airy’s Isabella Allen serves during the Bears’ match at Mount Airy. Surry Central’s Lily O’Neal receives a serve against East Surry. Cory Smith | The News. Mount...
PILOT MOUNTAIN, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Restaurant Opens Their 7th North Carolina Location

One famous restaurant just opened its 7th location in North Carolina. Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ is opening another North Carolina location in Kings Mountain. Are you ready for another Crave location to enjoy?. Restaurant News released an article stating that the new location will be located at 222 S....
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Mount Airy News

Dual North Surry High Reunions held

The reunion for two classes of North Surry High School were held last weekend at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. The classes of 1969 and 1972 both celebrated their reunions with gatherings at the country club with the Class of 1969 setting up outside while the Class of 1972 celebrated their fiftieth reunion in style in the grand ballroom of the country club.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Wilkesboro, NC
Mount Airy, NC
Mount Airy, NC
kiss951.com

A Pirate Invasion Is Coming To The North Carolina Coast

Shiver me timbers, the pirates are coming! That’s right a pirate invasion is coming to the North Carolina coast this weekend. But no need to beware. They are friendly pirates! They will make their way to Beaufort, NC for the Beaufort Pirate Invasion Festival on September 23rd-25th. The festival celebrates the rich history of pirates in eastern North Carolina. The festival begins with the pirates attacking the Beaufort Hotel at 6pm Friday. Following the attack will be the Blackbeard’s Masquerade Ball. Some of the weekends over events include other attacks, a Pirate Trial and public execution, breakfast with Blackbeard, and a Buccaneers’ Revue and dinner.
BEAUFORT, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

Mayberry Days opens

Pete Taggett, right, of Mount Airy explains to Sue Creager, of Springfield, Ohio, how he put together his washtub bass while Mike Pyburn, of Mount Airy, alternates between strumming some accompanying music on his claw hammer banjo and offering some commentary on the teaching process. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Taylorsville Times

Cruise In set for this Saturday

The Apple City Street Rodders will have a Cruise In on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Scotty’s Hometown Grill, 30 Buffett Blvd., in Taylorsville. Everyone is invited to come out and see the beautiful cars and enjoy a delicious meal at Scotty’s. There will be a 50/50 drawing as well.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Grandson of country legends to perform at Palmetto

Country music singer, Whey Jennings, is set to perform at the Palmetto Theatre in Walnut Cove this coming Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. According to his website, Whey Jennings is a “rough around the edges, unpolished singer.” As the grandson of country music legends and mainstays of the outlaw country movement, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, Whey Jennings has it honest in his rough and rowdy ways. Having been immersed in the world of county music his entire life, Jennings can remember as a young boy picking up his grandmother’s microphone and running out on stage to sing with his grandfather, instilling in him the passion and drive to pursue music himself and creating a special familial bond carrying on the tradition.
WALNUT COVE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

‘Triangle’ at N.C. 16 turning into ‘jug handle’

DENVER – A pair of long-awaited intersection improvements along N.C. 16 Business are beginning to take shape, with both projects scheduled for completion by the end of the year. The N.C. Department of Transportation is reconfiguring a dangerous intersection where Hagers Ferry Road and North Pilot Knob Road come...
DENVER, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Breweries For Beer In North Carolina You Must Visit

Are you excited to check out some of the best beer in North Carolina? One of the very best things to do in North Carolina is to explore the incredible breweries that the state has to offer. North Carolina beer has really boomed in popularity ever since the percent alcohol allowance was increased in 2005. Today, you can find incredible beer breweries all throughout the Tar Heel State.
FOX8 News

1 hit in Lexington, taken to hospital, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Thursday night and taken to the hospital, according to the Lexington Police Department. The pedestrian was hit around 8:45 p.m. and has non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any possible charges at this time. This is a developing story.
LEXINGTON, NC
Mount Airy News

The venerable Venable: Mount Airy’s Aunt Bee

Alma Venable is seen posing next to the sign for the Mayberry Motor Inn in this photo, date unknown. (Photo submitted: Donna Hiatt) A smiling Alma Venable poses for a photo submitted by long friend Donna Hiatt. Alma Venable made an impact here in Mount Airy and beyond as one...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WITN

Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Takes Home A Million Dollars Less Than A Week After Moving Here

They say that moving is one of the most stressful things you can do in life, but I imagine it was one of the best things that ever happened to Jeremy Hartzell. Jeremy just moved to North Carolina and one of the first things he did was buy a scratch off ticket at a local gas station near where he lived in Asheville. Jeremy says there really was no real motive for buying the 10$ Big Cash Payout. He was just there at that quick mart in Marshall and bought it “just because”.
ASHEVILLE, NC

