Las Vegas, NV

Aces’ Hamby Reveals She Was Pregnant During WNBA Finals

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

She made her announcement during the team’s championship parade on Tuesday.

Aces forward Dearica Hamby announced she is pregnant with her second child during Tuesday’s WNBA championship parade in Las Vegas .

The 28-year-old just helped the Aces win their first WNBA championship in franchise history last week, and apparently she played in this year’s playoffs while pregnant.

Hamby gave a speech at the championship parade, and following that, the announcer referred to her as “Amaya’s mom,” referring to Hamby’s daughter.

So, Hamby found this to be the perfect time to make her big announcement.

“It’s no longer Amaya’s mom,” she said. “It’s Amaya and Legend’s mom.”

It sounds like the Aces forward is expecting a baby boy.

Hamby’s daughter Amaya later confirmed the exciting news while appearing on Aces guard Sydney Colson’s Instagram live video. She also confirmed that she will have a baby brother.

It’s unknown how far along Hamby is in her pregnancy, but regardless, she helped the Aces win the league while carrying a baby.

Hamby has been a part of the Aces since 2015, when the team was located in San Antonio. She is a two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year recipient (2019, ’20), and a two-time All-Star (2021, ’22).

During the 2022 season, the forward averaged 9.3 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.

She missed the first round of this year’s playoffs with a knee injury, and only participated for eight minutes during the semifinals. In the WNBA Finals against the Sun, Hamby scored seven points with seven rebounds and five assists.

