Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

It's crazy, how some people believe there worth is so much more valuable then your average human being on this planet!! Your average person, just getting by, let's say making $18 a hour, and is scared to ask for 50 cents or a dollar more a hour, which doesn't even add much to your yearly income. But a actor/actress, athlete, ceo's and whoever else, who already make a killer living and a lot of money, have the nerve to say, "MAN I'M ONLY GETTING 3 MILLION DOLLARS INSTEAD OF 8 MILLION", "I DESERVE 8 MILLION FOR THIS 8 MONTHS OF MY TIME, NOT 3 MILLION". Wow, just crazy and ridiculous!! They have lost touch with reality, and live in their own little world!!
your not any better than any body else.you just got lucky the rest of us need to work for a living and if we're lucky maybe earn 2 million in a lifetime you people live in a make believe world
these people make me sick! I'd be happy with just my house paid off, in full, and a decent working vehicle paid in full! that's it! but these ungrateful out of touchers throw millions around like it's nothing! I hate this world!
