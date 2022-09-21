ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

The Dominion Post

COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit

A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Reasons To Be Excited But Not Too Excited After West Virginia’s Win At Virginia Tech

Morgantown, West Virginia – To be clear, the Virginia Tech Hokies are only a little bit better than Towson. Talent-wise, they weren’t on the same planet as West Virginia. Beating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg is a major victory regardless of the talent level, however, and it was clear that the Mountaineers have the roster to be a very competitive team in the Big 12 Conference.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Scarlet Nation

The Day After: West Virginia football at Virginia Tech

The West Virginia football team responded on the road by dominating Virginia Tech 33-10 in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest. The Mountaineers moved to 2-2 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.
BLACKSBURG, VA
voiceofmotown.com

The Return of Jalen Bridges

This could be the wildest, most intense, most dramatic game in recent history in the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges, the prodigal son, the Fairmont, West Virginia native, who decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers and transfer to the Baylor Bears following last season, will return home to play as an opposing player for the very first time.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Gobbles Gobblers (Episode 403)

The pendulum of emotion within Mountaineer Nation has swung to optimism. That’s what a record-setting performance will do against a long-time rival on its home field. West Virginia’s 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech produced more than ownership of the Black Diamond Trophy. It could be the victory the Mountaineers badly needed to propel them into the month of October and the eight Big 12 Conference games that remain.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com

WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard

It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
PITTSBURGH, PA
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Rams rally late, beat California in overtime

SHEPHERDSTOWN — In a bristling game with momentum changes, swaying emotions and draining penalties, it was Shepherd University that scored the final 13 points to carry its unbeaten record to another week, when it edged California University of Pennsylvania, 26-23, in overtime. The 5,634 fans in bright sunshine at...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home catches up with Bud Foster about Hokies vs Mountaineers game

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie and Kate caught up with former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster just before the Hokies contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He chatted with us about retirement, being a grandfather and the decision to bring back the famed lunch...
BLACKSBURG, VA

