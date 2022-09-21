Read full article on original website
The Dominion Post
COLUMN: Enter Sandman was the perfect exit
A Week 1 trip to the North Shore in Pittsburgh brought back one of the most intense rivalries in college football with the Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt. The in-game environment was special as two fanbases came together as a Pittsburgh sports record was broken with 70,622 at Acrisure Stadium.
voiceofmotown.com
Reasons To Be Excited But Not Too Excited After West Virginia’s Win At Virginia Tech
Morgantown, West Virginia – To be clear, the Virginia Tech Hokies are only a little bit better than Towson. Talent-wise, they weren’t on the same planet as West Virginia. Beating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg is a major victory regardless of the talent level, however, and it was clear that the Mountaineers have the roster to be a very competitive team in the Big 12 Conference.
Scarlet Nation
The Day After: West Virginia football at Virginia Tech
The West Virginia football team responded on the road by dominating Virginia Tech 33-10 in a game that wasn't even as close as the final score would suggest. The Mountaineers moved to 2-2 on the season and and WVSports.com takes a look back at what unfolded in our weekly feature The Day After.
voiceofmotown.com
The Return of Jalen Bridges
This could be the wildest, most intense, most dramatic game in recent history in the WVU Coliseum. Jalen Bridges, the prodigal son, the Fairmont, West Virginia native, who decided to leave the West Virginia Mountaineers and transfer to the Baylor Bears following last season, will return home to play as an opposing player for the very first time.
2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule
The Big 12 and WVU released the 2022-23 Mountaineer men's basketball schedule
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Gobbles Gobblers (Episode 403)
The pendulum of emotion within Mountaineer Nation has swung to optimism. That’s what a record-setting performance will do against a long-time rival on its home field. West Virginia’s 33-10 victory over Virginia Tech produced more than ownership of the Black Diamond Trophy. It could be the victory the Mountaineers badly needed to propel them into the month of October and the eight Big 12 Conference games that remain.
WATCH: Jordan Jefferson Virginia Tech Postgame
After the win, WVU DL Jordan Jefferson spoke with the media.
WATCH: Neal Brown Virginia Tech Postgame
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke with the media following the return of the Black Diamond Rivalry.
wvsportsnow.com
Mountaineers to Wear Special Stickers on Helmets for WVU Children’s Hospital
There will be a special addition to West Virginia’s helmets in the battle for the Black Diamond Trophy against Virginia Tech tonight, and it’s not just because it’s a big game on national television. The Mountaineers will be sporting a sticker to represent WVU’S children’s hospital throughout...
WDTV
West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials in Morgantown
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Thursday that West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. The trials would take place at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. “The world has taken notice of West Virginia and what we have to...
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
Parkersburg South Steams Past John Marshall
MOUNDSVILLE,W.Va. (WTRF) – Parkersburg South flexed their muscle Friday night in Moundsville defeating John Marshall 55-16. The Patriots are now 5-0 and host Bridgeport,W.Va. next week. The Monarchs are now 2-3 and are off next week.
West Virginia Governor says’ why not’ to Olympic Trials in Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although Governor Jim Justice was in Wheeling on Friday to break ground for the Streetscape Project, 7News decided to ask about another piece of positive news that could be coming to West Virginia. The Mountain State recently submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials. They would be held […]
SportsZone Highlights: RCB at Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport (4-1) defeated Robert C. Byrd (2-3) by a final score of 42-0. Bridgeport faces Parkersburg South next week, and RCB has a bye.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Week 4 Friday Night Scoreboard
It’s another Friday Night of High School Football in Western Pennsylvania. Stick with Pittsburgh Sports Now throughout the evening as we’ll provide you with constant in-game updates, highlights and final scores all evening long. Update (10:35 PM)- Update (10:31 AM)- Update (10:28 AM)- Update (10:16 AM)- Update (8:52...
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Rams rally late, beat California in overtime
SHEPHERDSTOWN — In a bristling game with momentum changes, swaying emotions and draining penalties, it was Shepherd University that scored the final 13 points to carry its unbeaten record to another week, when it edged California University of Pennsylvania, 26-23, in overtime. The 5,634 fans in bright sunshine at...
Virginia Tech Fan Flips Off Camera, Immediately Regrets Decision
A Virginia Tech fan flashed the double bird on ESPN. He immediately regretted it.
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home catches up with Bud Foster about Hokies vs Mountaineers game
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - On Here @ Home Thursday, Natalie and Kate caught up with former Virginia Tech Defensive Coordinator Bud Foster just before the Hokies contest with the West Virginia Mountaineers. He chatted with us about retirement, being a grandfather and the decision to bring back the famed lunch...
SportsZone Highlights: Philip Barbour at Elkins
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Philip Barbour (3-2) defeated Elkins (0-4) by a final score of 48-0. Philip Barbour has a bye next week, and Elkins is set to take on Grafton.
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
