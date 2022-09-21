Read full article on original website
How the investigation of Adnan Syed became a podcast phenomenon
With more than 300 million downloads and multiple awards, Serial's investigation into Adnan Syed's case paved the way for a veritable cottage industry of true crime podcasts.
Trevor Noah Credits Podcast & Prosecutor In Adnan Syed Release From Prison
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah took note of the latest developments in the Serial case – the overturning of the conviction of Adnan Syed – joking about the popularity of podcasts before turning serious about the role of true justice in the justice system. “I find it weird that America confuses fixing a mistake with a happy ending,” Noah said before providing a few comic examples – “Good news! We took the pink slime out of the meat.” Facetiously adding that podcasts should become part of the justice system – replacing juries with podcasts listeners who then vote on guilt or...
In Its New Episode, "Serial" Can't Catch Up With Its Own Story
The blockbuster podcast Serial made Adnan Syed a household name. But its influence on true crime reporting isn’t so clear-cut.
'Serial' host Sarah Koenig says she was 'shocked' by Adnan Syed's release, nearly a decade after the hit podcast covered his case: 'I did not see this coming at all'
On Monday, a Baltimore judge vacated Adnan Syed's conviction in the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee, for which he was serving a life sentence.
Figments of Hell Were Found Inside Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer's Refrigerator
Whether you like it or not, it's every few years or so that vile serial killer tales are plucked from the horrid depths of the past and brought to our screens. Serial killer and rapist Richard Ramirez — who terrorized Californians from 1984 to 1985 — was the subject of Netflix's 2021 docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer (which did a fairly good job at highlighting the stories of his victims).
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Brother, David, Is Still Alive But Changed His Name
There's a reason 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' hardly mentioned Jeffrey's brother, David. Everything we know.
When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work
It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
Ryan Murphy Had 1 Rule on the Set of ‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’
Ryan Murphy had the cast and crew follow one rule on the set of 'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' to protect the victims.
Jeffrey Dahmer series, 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' begins streaming on Netflix
Akron’s most infamous son, Jeffrey Dahmer, is the subject of a TV series now streaming on Netflix. The notorious serial killer who grew up in Bath Township is the lead character in “Dahmer,” a 10-episode series whose original title was “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” ...
'Dahmer' gets away with murder in new trailer
The final trailer for the dramatization of the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer focuses on how authorities let him get away.
