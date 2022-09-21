– Barbara L. (Shields) Gore, 69, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at home while surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her devoted husband of 44 years, Jonathan Gore. In addition, she leaves a son, Brenden Gore and his wife Karen, of Sterling, and a daughter Michelle Blomiley and her husband Daniel, of Millbury; a brother James Shields and his wife Rita, of Chatham, sister-in-law Betty Shields, of FL; and 4 grandchildren: Aydan Blomiley, and Hendrix, Harlow, and Hudson Gore. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Shields.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO