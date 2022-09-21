ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windham, CT

Windham School Officials Share Details After Firearm Threat Prompts Early Dismissal, Lockdown

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sgK4n_0i4jpDIx00
Windham High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut school district has shared new details about a firearm investigation that prompted a high school to be dismissed early and the other schools to be placed on lockdown.

Windham Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Youngberg announced that at about 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Willimantic Police Department received a report about an armed intruder at Windham High School.

Willimantic Police officers and officers from the Eastern Connecticut State University searched the building and campus and found no indication of an active threat or danger, Youngberg said.

Police placed the school and Central Office on lockdown, along with other schools in the district during the incident.

"After consulting with the police department and considering the heightened level of anxiety building wide, I determined that dismissing Windham High School early was prudent," Youngberg said. "The dismissal of Windham High School was done classroom by classroom to ensure continued safety with the outside campus secured. Once Windham High School was dismissed, we then lifted all safety protocols in our other school buildings."

Youngberg said the district will have crisis teams in each building available for staff and students who were frightened during the incident, and the district requested an increased police presence at the high school on Thursday, Sept. 22.

"As a school system, we will continue to collaborate with both the Willimantic Police and the State Police on all school safety matters," Youngberg said. "I wish I had words to share with you that could alleviate the anxiety of our students, families and staff. All I can say to you is that we will do everything in our power to ensure every member of our learning community remains safe."

to follow Daily Voice Windham and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Enfield Man Crashes Into Pair Of Police Cruisers

A Connecticut man rammed two police cruisers following a short police pursuit, after allegedly being found unconscious behind the wheel of his car. The incident took place in North Haven on Saturday, Sept. 24 on Dixwell Avenue. North Haven officers located a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of a...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Armed intruder report prompts lockdown at Windham High School

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Windham High School dismissed students early Wednesday following a shelter-in-place order from police that locked down all other Windham Public Schools — the third threat to a Connecticut school in two days. Windham Superintendent Tracy Youngberg released the following update on the ongoing situation: “Windham High School will be dismissing early […]
WINDHAM, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
Windham, CT
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say

Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
BEACON FALLS, CT
Daily Voice

2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash

A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
GLASTONBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Safety#Linus K12#Linus High School#Windham Public Schools#Windham High School#Central Office
NBC Connecticut

Motorcycle Accident in Pomfret Sends Three to the Hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Pomfret. It happened around 6:30 on Route 169 near Fox Hill Road and involved a car and a motorcycle. State Police say one person was flown to a nearby hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.
POMFRET, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
mycitizensnews.com

Sandy Hook responder found dead in Naugatuck cemetery

NAUGATUCK — A retired Newtown police sergeant, who responded in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting, was found dead Monday afternoon at a local graveyard. Borough police identified the man as John Cole, 60, of Naugatuck. Police were dispatched to Holy Saviour Polish National Catholic Cemetery at...
NAUGATUCK, CT
NECN

Conn. Father Charged With Abusing 6-Week-Old Child: Police

An Ansonia father is under arrest, accused of abusing his six-week-old child. Police arrested 36-year-old Lamar Haney Friday. Ansonia police received a call around 4 a.m Friday from the Department of Children and Families about a possible case of child abuse, according to police. Officers went to Yale New Haven...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After SUV Plunges Into Water at Saybrook Point Marina

A 76-year-old man died when his SUV went into the water at the Saybrook Point Marina in Old Saybrook Saturday night, according to police. It happened around 10:10 p.m. behind the Saybrook Point Inn. Guests at a wedding and staff of the Saybrook Point Inn jumped into the water and...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Daily Voice

CT Man Admits Trafficking Cocaine Through US Mail

A 35-year-old Connecticut man has admitted to trafficking cocaine through the United States Mail.Jean Mangual-Castro, of West Haven, pleaded guilty on Monday, Sept. 12, to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine, according to&…
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

North Haven police investigating two armed robberies

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven Police responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Friday evening, followed by a second armed robbery about 15 minutes later. The first robbery occurred at 8:30 p.m. at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. The masked suspect allegedly held a knife to an employee’s neck and […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
368K+
Followers
54K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy