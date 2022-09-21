Read full article on original website
Friday Night High School Football Scores
Caldwell improves to (6-0) on the season with a big win over Conotton Valley (2-4) 56-8 John Glenn beat Meadowbrook to improve to (2-4) on the season, Meadowbrook drops to (1-5) for the season. Philo improves to (3-3) with a win over Crooksville 28-6. Crooksville drops to (0-6) for the...
Royalty crowned for Barnesville Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE — Royalty has been crowned for the 2022 Barnesville Pumpkin Festival. The Queen is Madelyn Skinner of Barnesville, princess is Bre’lan Schnegg of Barnesville, and Mini Miss is Harmony Hildebrand of Shadyside. The festival runs through Sunday in downtown Barnesville.
Rolling Hills School Board inks pair of agreements with Byesville
Continuing a long standing tradition of cooperation, the Rolling Hills School District and the Village of Byesville have finalized a pair of agreements. Agreements which are expected to benefit both parties going forward. During Thursday nights’ Rolling Hills Board of Education meeting, approval was given for an agreement between the...
Win Y-City Gun Fest tickets HERE
Win a ticket this year’s Y-City Gun Fest on Saturday, October 1 at Muskingum County Fairgrounds. 62 guns at seven $500 cash prizes given away. Free food and $1 beer. Complete the form below to register. Contest ends Monday, September 26 at midnight and winners will be drawn on Tuesday, September 27. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Winners will be contacted by phone or email and will be required to pick their prize up at our Zanesville office.
Mrs. (Florence) Irene Addis, 84 of Pleasant City
She was born April 9, 1938 in Rensselaer IN, daughter of the late William E. Eason and Bethel M. (Norton) Eason. Irene was a graduate of Goodland High School. She retired in 2002 from the Senior Center, after eighteen years as a cook and home health care aide. She was...
Guernsey Co Adminstration Building closing early on Monday Sept. 26.
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio–The Guernsey County Administration Building, 627 Wheeling Ave, Cambridge, will be closing at 2:30 pm on Monday September 26, 2022. The early closure is due to a planned fire drill and allow personnel to undergo fire extinguisher training. The Administration Building will reopen to the public at their...
Three charged in connection to a pair of Muskingum County deaths
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OHIO–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office reports three suspects have been arrested in connection with a pair of recent deaths. The first, around 9:30 am on Sunday September 11 a body, later identified as 44 year old Robert “Andy” Marshall, was discovered in a vehicle at the beach parking lot at Dillon State Park. According to Muskingum Co Sheriff Matt Lutz, toxicology reports indicate that the cause of death was due to a lethal dose of cocaine and fentanyl.
A road closure will take place in Guernsey County’s Richland Township
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – In Guernsey County, Richland Township Trusetees have announced that beginning Friday, September 23, Nighthawk Road (Township Road 59) will close between State Route 312 and Salem Utility crossing. The closure is for work on a utility crossing.
Bellaire Man Pleads Not Guilty to Gross Child Neglect
BELLAIRE, Ohio — A Bellaire man charged with child neglect has pleaded not guilty on Thursday. 53-year-old John Mattew Bowman was charged with felony gross child neglect after an incident in October of last year. Bowman is currently out on a personal recognizance bond with conditions and his trial is set to being on November 3rd.
Business Networking event has been scheuled by the New Concord Board of Trade
NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The New Concord Area Board of Trade will be hosting a Business Networking Event on Thursday, September 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at White Pillars Christmas House & Village Shops, at 7405 East Pike in Norwich. There will be live music from Matt Frampton, complimentary wine and cheese tastings and horse and buggy rides. This event provides an opportunity for area businesses, decision makers, and potential investors to network and build new business relationships.
Last Day to Apply for Water Assistance through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is September 30th
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The last day to apply for the initial round of assistance for water and wastewater bills through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is coming up. September 30th is the last day for income-eligible Ohioans to apply for this assistance. In order to apply clients will need to contact their local HARCATUS office. Clients will also need to provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all family members in the house hold and proof of income, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability. The maximum benefits for the 2021-2022 program were up to $1,500 combined for drinking and wastewater for clients.
Muskingum County Jury Convicts Major Drug Offender
Zanesville OH- A jury in Muskingum County has removed a major drug offender from the streets. John Thompkins was found guilty of possessing and trafficking cocaine in a school zone which carries a major drug offender specification. Thompkins is also charged with tampering with evidence, and possession of methamphetamine and Oxycodone with a firearms specification, after a drug trafficking conviction. Thompkins will be forced to forfeit all cash and vehicles he used to conduct his drug business. He faces 35 years in prison for the offences. Sentencing will take place at a future date.
Man Wanted by The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office has been Captured
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cody Heskett who was wanted by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office for possession of cocaine and cutting of his electronic monitored house arrest bracelet has been captured. Sheriff Jeffery Paden said in a quote posted to Facebook. “We would like to thank the community for the tips that led to the capture of Heskett.” According to the Sheriff’s office Heskett was captured this morning at a business in Cambridge.
