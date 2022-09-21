Christian Zionists dispute King Abdullah’s claim that their faith is ‘under fire in Jerusalem’

Read full article on original website
Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president
Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.
Trump once offered Jordan's king the occupied West Bank, per a new book. The king told a friend he thought he was having a heart attack after Trump made the offer, the book said. The US government has no authority over the West Bank, and therefore can't give it to...
Israel admits there is 'a high possibility' that one of their soldiers shot dead US-Palestinian Al Jazeera reporter
The Israeli army conceded for the first time Monday that it was likely Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead by an Israeli soldier who mistook her for a militant. 'There is a high possibility that Ms Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF (Israel Defense Forces) gunfire that...
Hamas authorities execute five Palestinians in Gaza
GAZA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gaza's ruling Hamas Islamists executed five Palestinians on Sunday, two of them on charges of espionage for Israel that dated back to 2015 and 2009, the enclave's Hamas-run Interior Ministry said.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Business Insider
US troops are still under fire in America's 'forgotten war'
Many Americans were reminded last week that the United States remains actively engaged in military combat overseas. But this conflict is not in Afghanistan, where the US withdrew its forces last August. Nor is it in Ukraine, where President Joe Biden has gone out of his way to avoid direct military involvement. It's in Syria.
Palestinian accused of killing elderly Israeli woman dies in apparent suicide
Police had been searching for Mousa Sarsour after attack on Shulamit Ovadia, 84, near her home in Holon
Donald Trump Once Promised Jordan's King Abdulla II The West Bank, New Book Says
Former U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly gave a “great deal” to Jordan’s King Abdullah II in 2018 that left him breathless. What Happened: Trump told the Jordanian ruler in January 2018 that he would give him the occupied West Bank, according to a new book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” written by Peter Baker, and Susan Glasser, The Washington Post reported.
Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say
AMMAN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters.
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
Liz Truss could follow Trump and move UK embassy to Jerusalem
Liz Truss has said she is considering relocating the British embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in a controversial move that would break with decades of UK foreign policy in order to follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump. In a meeting on the sidelines of the UN...
Palestinians grow frustrated with militants in Gaza, and a rift could be forming
Most Gazans support resistance against Israel and Hamas and Islamic Jihad still do have a following, though some Gazans are frustrated with the groups. Analysts see a rift forming between them.
Afghanistan is the most dangerous place in the world for Christians one year after fall to Taliban
This article is part of a Fox News Digital series examining the consequences of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan one year ago this week. FIRST ON FOX: It has been a year since President Biden withdrew the last U.S. forces from Afghanistan, a move that saw the country plunge into the hands of the Taliban.
Syrians in Turkey fear the worst as Erdogan changes tune on Assad
Syrian refugees say that they will have to pay the price of Erdogan's bid to win next year's elections.
Palestinians reach truce to end West Bank clashes
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces and militants agreed to a truce on Wednesday to end violent clashes in a flashpoint West Bank city, local officials said. The violence highlighted deep disenchantment with the internationally backed Palestinian leadership. For now, the deal to end the clashes eases...
Russia-Ukraine war: Europe urged to accept Russians fleeing military draft as border crossings surge – live
Border crossings from Russia to Finland have doubled and queue to enter Georgia reported to be 10km long
Palestinian suspect killed after stabbing in central Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian man was shot and killed Thursday by an off-duty policeman after stabbing a pair of Israeli motorists at an intersection in central Israel, Israeli officials and media said. The incident came at a time of heightened Israeli-Palestinian violence. Israel has been conducting nightly military...
Iran says it's ready for nuclear deal but asks: Is the U.S.?
Iran's president insists that his country is serious about reviving a nuclear deal but questions U.S. reliability and commitment.
Palestinian forces clash with gunmen; woman killed in Israel
NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces exchanged fire with militants in the center of the West Bank’s second-largest city Tuesday as angry residents pelted an armored jeep with objects and chased it away. One man was reported dead. In separate violence, Israeli police said late Tuesday...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
