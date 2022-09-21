Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Record-breaking bridge to open at Boyne Mountain
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The world’s largest timber-towered suspension bridge is set to open at Boyne Mountain next month. Construction crews have been working on the bridge for more than a year. It’s about 1,200 feet long and nearly 118 feet high. Boyne Mountain employees say they...
UpNorthLive.com
Traverse City Curling Club shows off new center
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former Kmart in the Cherryland Center in Grand Traverse County is getting an icy facelift thanks to a local non-profit. The Traverse City Curling Club started renovating the old building back in June for their new curling center. The plans feature five sheets...
UpNorthLive.com
Food pantries struggling to keep up as more families are in need of food
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- As inflation continues to rise, families in northern Michigan continue to struggle to make ends meet. With more people needing help, food pantries are also in need of food on the shelves. Since inflation and the tornado that struck Gaylord, the Otsego County Food Pantry...
UpNorthLive.com
Cheboygan using new tactic scare off geese from area parks
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Cheboygan’s Department of Public Safety is taking a new approach to dealing with its goose problem. Officers are using a starter gun from the DNR that fires blanks to try and scare away geese from the major city park fields. The department’s Facebook page...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UpNorthLive.com
Banned books week kicks off across the country
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 40th Annual Banned Books week kicked off in libraries across the country. The event began in 1982 in response to surges in challenges against books in schools, bookstores, and libraries. In Petoskey’s District Library, they put together displays of different books that have been...
UpNorthLive.com
Leland tops TC St. Francis in meeting of top-ten teams
LEELANAU COUNTY -- Two of the area's elite high school volleyball programs faced off on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup. Leland hosted Traverse City St. Francis and ended up taking the match 3-1. After winning the first game comfortably the Comets took the second set 25-23 before the Gladiators...
UpNorthLive.com
Two people arrested after selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to SANE detectives
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two people were arrested in Gaylord On Wednesday for selling drugs after unknowingly selling $1,400 worth of cocaine to a Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement detective. The pair have been identified by SANE as a 44-year-old woman from Wolverine and a 42-year-old man from Epoufette. After...
UpNorthLive.com
Manton man arrested for drunk driving and firearm possession
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Manton man has been arrested for drunk driving and possessing a firearm while intoxicated, according to Michigan State Police. Tony Bennett, 43, was arraigned Thursday for the following charges:. Operating while intoxicated. Operating while intoxicated with a high blood alcohol content. Possession of firearm...
Comments / 0