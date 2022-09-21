Governor Lamont Says Today’s Historic $2.8 Billion Special Pension Payment Is One of the Strongest Fiscal Stability Moves Connecticut Has Made in a Generation

(HARTFORD, CT) – DEEP is holding a virtual launch event and webinar on Friday, September 23, from 12 noon-1 p.m. on the Climate Resilience Fund. With Governor Lamont’s announcement on Tuesday, the fund is aimed at helping communities plan and prepare for the effects of climate change by initiating planning projects for climate resilience that can be implemented and constructed with federal funds. A total of $10 million in state bond funding will be available in this first round. At least 40% of the funding will be prioritized for vulnerable communities, including environmental justice communities that will feel the effects of climate change first and worst. To register for this virtual event, click here.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO