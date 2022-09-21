Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
5 Marilyn Monroe movies you should watch before seeing the Netflix movie Blonde
Marilyn Monroe is, perhaps, Hollywood’s greatest and most enduring icon. She was a star and acting force to be reckoned with, a surprisingly versatile actress whose career would have likely flourished far more under the right guidance and away from the pernicious forces manipulating her. Contents. The Misfits (1960)
PopSugar
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Put a Twist on "A Christmas Carol" in the New Musical "Spirited"
There have been many, many iterations of the story from "A Christmas Carol," but "Spirited" is the only one that's a movie musical starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The new holiday movie is coming to theaters and Apple TV+ this fall, just in time for your Christmas movie marathon. Reynolds plays the modern Ebenezer Scrooge, with Ferrell portraying the Ghost of Christmas Present. The movie also stars Octavia Spencer, though her role hasn't been announced just yet.
Collider
Malcolm McDowell & Richard Roundtree on When They Felt They Could Make a Living as Actors
With their new film Moving On making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, stars Malcolm McDowell and Richard Roundtree sat down for an interview with Collider to discuss the inception of the film and how their careers have progressed to this point. The film stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as friends Claire and Evvie who reunite at their mutual friend's funeral and decide to seek vengeance against her husband for what he did to them in the past. McDowell finds himself the target, while Roundtree sees her more tender side as her ex-husband who has re-entered her life.
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Marva Hicks dead at 47: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at just 47, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia,...
What Happened to Dick Van Dyke? Details on the Hollywood Icon’s Life After Finding Fame
Since the early ‘50s, Dick Van Dyke knew that Hollywood was where he was destined to be. The legendary actor proved to be a man of many talents, singing, dancing and acting for more than 70 years. Keep scrolling for an update on where he is now. How Did...
Marsha Hunt Dies: Hollywood Actress Who Confronted HUAC Was 104
Marsha Hunt, a veteran actress of the Golden Age of film, radio and Broadway who later saw her career wither over her protests against the infamous House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), died of natural causes on Sept. 7 in Los Angeles. Her caregivers, nephew, actor/director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, confirmed her death. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM and Republic, starting her career in 1935. She also appeared in more than 30 staged productions, including six on Broadway. In television’s early days, Hunt appeared as Viola in Twelfth Night, the first...
Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies
The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died. Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
Henry Silva dead at 95: Famed Hollywood actor who starred in Ocean’s 11 alongside Frank Sinatra dies in California
PROLIFIC actor, Henry Silva, known for his roles in Johnny Cool, Ocean’s 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died at the age of 95. Silva, who appeared in over 130 films and television shows, died of natural causes. Silva was fluent in Spanish and Italian, appearing in multiple European...
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: First Photo Of Young Queen Charlotte In ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
Netflix and Shondaland have released the first photo from the newly titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the limited prequel series based on the origins of Queen Charlotte, from Shonda Rhimes. The photo (seen below) features India Amarteifio, who stars as the Young Queen Charlotte. Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton. Cast also includes Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Agatha Danbury)...
David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
Rita Hayworth Had to Change More Than Just Her Name When She Began in Hollywood
Rita Hayworth is one of the most notable Hollywood stars of her time, but she had to change a few things about herself to achieve her high status.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Are Officially Dating: He Has a ‘Soft Spot’ for Her
Smitten! Leonardo DiCaprio has “always had a soft spot” for Gigi Hadid, a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life,” the insider says.
‘An unbelievable Die Hard rip-off’: two decades of Alan Rickman’s withering film reviews
It’s clear from Alan Rickman’s diaries that he never lost his passion for the screen. The pages are littered with his verdicts on the movies he loved – and hated. Here’s a small selection. For half of it, I thought it was a slightly coldly accurate...
Steve Martin’s Net Worth Is Staggering! See How Much Money the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Actor Makes
Only Murders in the Building actor Steve Martin has dominated all areas of the entertainment space for more than 50 years. His acting chops, singing voice and comedic skills have led him to become one of the most well-respected actors in Hollywood with a whopping net worth to show for it. Keep scrolling to see how much money he makes.
The original Nurse Ratched, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest" star, Louise Fletcher, has died at 88
Louise Fletcher, the actress best known for her role as Nurse Mildred Ratched in Miloš Forman's film adaptation of Ken Kesey's 1962 novel, "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died at the age of 88. In a statement made by her family, Fletcher died while staying in the...
Collider
'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary Special’ Casts Martin Short and Shania Twain
To celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of Disney’s greatest classics, Beauty and the Beast, Disney and ABC had announced previously that the 1992 animation was going to get a hybrid live-action/animated special. The special which will make the film’s return to screens is titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. In the weeks and months that have followed the July announcement, we have begun to get a feel of the cast of this special and now Variety reports that Martin Short and Shania Twain are in final talks to join the celebration special.
Another 'Saturday Night Live' Veteran Leaves The Show — And That Makes 8
"The experience of a lifetime," the comedian said after "SNL" announced the star's departure.
As Six Marks One Year On Broadway, Take a Glimpse Behind the Scenes of the Smash-Hit Musical
In the two and a half years since Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss—who together wrote the book, music, and lyrics for the hit Broadway musical Six—spoke to Sarah Crompton for Vogue’s February 2020 issue, a lot has happened. First, their show’s opening night, inauspiciously slated for March 12, 2020, was summarily canceled by a Broadway-wide shutdown; then, it helped to usher in Broadway’s grand return, attracting the likes of Rachel Zegler, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeremy O. Harris, and Michael Kors to its (actual) opening night on October 3, 2021; then, months later, it racked up eight nominations at the 2022 Tony Awards, claiming two exciting wins—for best original score and best costume design. That Six has now been on stage in New York for a full year (to say nothing of its touring productions, running simultaneously all over the world) feels like something worth celebrating.
