ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

1 dead, 16 injured in 3-vehicle crash south of Orlando

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

KENANSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — One person died and 16 people were taken to hospitals following a three-vehicle crash south of Orlando early Wednesday, officials said.

A Dodge Ram pickup truck, a box truck and a motor coach were involved in the collision shortly after 6 a.m. in Kenansville, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The motor coach was carrying inmates to a work-release program.

A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, troopers said. The truck’s driver and the driver of the box truck suffered serious injuries and were airlifted to a hospital.

Fourteen of the 23 passengers in the motor coach were also taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered serious, the highway patrol said.

Troopers were staying with the inmates at the hospitals until the Department of Corrections picks them up, the agency said.

An investigation is continuing.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Accidents
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Kenansville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
528K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy