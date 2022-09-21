ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

For the First Time, the Event Formerly Known as the Shark Shootout Won't Have the Shark

By John Schwarb
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

The PGA Tour co-sanctioned event played since 1989 and once known as the Shark Shootout will go on without the CEO and commissioner of polarizing LIV Golf.

The tournament known for years as the Shark Shootout won't have the Shark involved at all this year.

Greg Norman said Tuesday on his Instagram account that he had "been asked not to attend" what is now called the QBE Shootout, a popular PGA Tour co-sanctioned event held in December at the Norman-designed Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

In his post, Norman cited his involvement as CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf as the reasoning behind his absence. He had been involved with the tournament since its inception, played for many years and continued to serve as a host.

"Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament ... this year I have been asked not to attend," Norman said.

"Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree—competition breeds excellence."

The decision had been months in the making, QBE Shootout director Rob Hartman said in a story in the Naples Daily News .

"As we got close, ultimately the decision was made that he was going to step back and really let the focus remain on our tremendous charitable partners," Hartman said. "When he started this event 34 years ago, it was all about charity then and it's all about charity now. Greg just made the decision that he didn't want anything to distract from that."

The event is a two-person team competition with PGA Tour players and occasionally LPGA Tour pros. The first one was in 1989, called the RMCC Invitational and won by Mark O'Meara and Curtis Strange at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

From 1991-99 the event had various sponsors with "Shark Shootout" also in the name; Norman won it with fellow Australian Steve Elkington in 1998. In 2009-10, the tournament was simply called the Shark Shootout.

The event moved to Naples in 2001 and has been known as the QBE Shootout since 2017. Last year's event was won by Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, and due to their LIV involvement and subsequent suspension by the PGA Tour, they won't be allowed back to defend their title.

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

