Wisconsin State

The Badger Project: Republican tech school board appointees refuse to resign despite expired terms

Editor’s note: The following story has been shared for publication by The Badger Project, which, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. A link to the publication is here: https://thebadgerproject.org. Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fort HealthCare offers mammogram walk-in screening clinics

Fort HealthCare has announced it will be holding multiple walk-in mammogram screening events in October. According to the release, events will be offered each Monday in October from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 29, from 8 a.m. to noon. Beauty and the Bean’s coffee camper...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Chamber holds ribbon cutting at Fort Kwik Trip

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event for Kwik Trip Inc. The event, held Wednesday, officially opened Store No. 1506, 1680 Janesville Ave, Fort Atkinson. According to information released by the chamber, Kwik Trip is a family-owned retail convenience store founded in 1965. Kwik Trip currently...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Hygienist Stout joins ‘Smiles by Turley’

Brian T. S. Turley, DDS, of Smiles by Turley, Jefferson, has announced that Destinee Stout has joined the dental practice. Stout is a hygienist who previously served in that capacity at an “advanced” practice in Madison, according to a recent news release. Smiles by Turley is a family...
JEFFERSON, WI
Bilingual festival brings communities together in Jones Park

The Unity Project of Fort Atkinson co-hosted its fifth Fort Fall Fiesta Saturday afternoon. The bilingual festival at Jones Park brought together English and Spanish speakers for an afternoon of food, music, dancing and kids’ activities. There were 30 educational, craft and activity booths. Co-hosts were the Unity Project,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Final FCCU 2022 community shred event slated for Oct. 8

Fort Community Credit Union (FCCU) has announced that it will be offering its final community shred event for this year Saturday, Oct. 8. The event will take place at the credit union’s Whitewater branch. According to a recent press release, FCCU partnered with Shred-it to host a series of...
WHITEWATER, WI
Donald Dean LeFave

Donald Dean LeFave, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022. He was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin to Alvin LeFave and Amanda Christensen on January 27, 1938. Don graduated from Oconto High School in 1956 and married Janice Noel in 1957. Don worked for the Waukesha City Works...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
James ‘JJ’ M. Davey Jr.

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of James M Davey Jr (JJ) on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the young age of 27. Our hearts are broken and we are struggling to understand but we know JJ is now at peace and we promise to hold him in our hearts and memories forever.
FORT ATKINSON, WI

