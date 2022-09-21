Pat Hauser wins discus championship at National Masters competition
Lake Mills’ Pat Hauser won the discus at the United States Track and Field National Masters competition in Lexington, Kentucky, in late July.
Hauser claimed the 70 to 74 year-old age group with a toss of 127 feet, 2 inches. He also placed third in the javelin with a throw of 127 feet, 7 inches at the competition, which was held at the University of Kentucky outdoor track and field complex.
“I throw a lot. I was at the high school this afternoon,” Hauser said last week. “It is fun. One of the most exciting things is there is a bunch of 69-year-olds who are good and who will be 70 next year. This might have been my best shot at winning a first place, and it worked out.
“In the javelin, I finished third behind the top two guys in the World Championships from the week before in Finland. To finish third, I had to beat a previous national champion by a few inches.
“I also have the longest discus throw in my age group for 2022. There’s a Masters world rankings list. I threw the discus 145 feet, 9 inches in St. Louis in April. That is still the farthest throw with a little bit to go in the season.”
