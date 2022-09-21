NY Lottery
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ These New York lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Take 5 Midday
07-11-13-23-30
(seven, eleven, thirteen, twenty-three, thirty)
Numbers Midday
4-6-4
(four, six, four)
Win 4 Midday
7-9-9-9
(seven, nine, nine, nine)
Numbers Evening
9-7-8
(nine, seven, eight)
Win 4 Evening
1-7-6-8
(one, seven, six, eight)
Take 5 Evening
03-09-18-25-33
(three, nine, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three)
Pick 10
02-05-06-15-19-21-27-33-39-42-43-44-51-53-69-71-72-73-74-77
(two, five, six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-seven)
Cash4Life
01-04-43-48-60, Cash Ball: 1
(one, four, forty-three, forty-eight, sixty; Cash Ball: one)
Lotto
08-33-38-40-42-53, Bonus: 24
(eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, fifty-three; Bonus: twenty-four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 301,000,000
Powerball
06-33-34-45-54, Powerball: 7, Power Play: 2
(six, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-five, fifty-four; Powerball: seven; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000,000
