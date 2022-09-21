Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland area rabbis reflect on journeys to the rabbinate
Throughout life’s events, one can turn to their rabbi for encouraging words, a shoulder to cry on, a congratulatory high five (or fist bump) or religious guidance when all else seems lost. Both a friend and a mentor, a rabbi is there to help and heal. But why do...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mobile food pantry to be at county libraries
The Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Mobile Pantry is coming to select Cuyahoga County Public Library branches to distribute free food to those in need. The mobile pantry will be at the South Euclid-Lyndhurst branch at 1876 S. Green Road in South Euclid from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 27 and the Warrensville Heights branch at 4415 Northfield Road from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Cleveland Jewish News
On the bookshelf
Looking for something to read this fall? The Cleveland Jewish News has compiled a list of books and reviews written by Jewish authors. Every author and/or story is in some way connected to the Cleveland area. Compiled by Alexandra Hopkins, who completed her senior project at the Cleveland Jewish News,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Mills, Joyce
Joyce Mills, a loving wife and mother passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 85. Joyce was born in Cleveland, where she raised her family and taught school at Ganon Gil preschool for 25 years. She was known as Mora Mills to most of the young people in Beachwood during the 70’s and 80’s. After retiring, she and Sanford moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed the warm weather and early bird specials.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Jewish News
"Why Not?"
Beachwood resident Marlit Polsky’s newest addition to her steadily growing bibliography is “Why Not?” a magazine-style collection of brief narratives of her life. In total there are 10 short stories, each accompanied by eye-catching photographs. Just a few of these anecdotes include, “A Ship Anchored in the Harbor,” “Alice Cooper,” and “Santa Fe.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Sussel, Jeffrey
Jeffrey Steven Sussel passed away on Sept. 23, 2022. Born on March 31, 1956, and raised in Cleveland Heights, Jeff was the beloved firstborn son of the late Estelle Sussel Phinick and Harvey Sussel. He graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and attended Kent State University. He worked alongside his dad at their family-owned bowling alleys, Mayland Lanes and Eastgate Coliseum. Later in his life, he had a successful career in sales at Cellular One and then Verizon Wireless.
Cleveland Jewish News
Horvat, Donald
Donald Horvat, beloved husband of Lillian (nee Birnbaum), passed away Sept. 23, 2022. Loving father of Dr. Marri (Aaron Rosen) Horvat and Andrew Horvat. Devoted brother of the late Sanford Horvat. Beloved son of the late William Horvat and the late Fanny Weitzner-Horvat. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road in Bedford Heights.
Cleveland Jewish News
Horn, Mania
An unveiling for Mania Horn, who died Nov. 30, 2020, will take place at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Zion Memorial Park, 5461 Northfield Road, Bedford Heights. She was the wife of the late Morris Horn and the mother of Fred Horn and the late Marvin (Pauline) Horn. In addition, she leaves two grandchildren, Ilana (Matt) Weisberg and Brooke Horn, and two great-grandchildren, Hailey Weisberg and Bethany Weisberg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Rosenbaum sings national anthem at Guardians game
B’nai Jeshurun Congregation Cantor Alyssa Rosenbaum sang the national anthem before the Cleveland Guardians game Sept. 12 at Progressive Field in downtown Cleveland. The Guardians defeated the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4. The Pepper Pike synagogue sold about 200 tickets to the game.
Comments / 0