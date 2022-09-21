Joyce Mills, a loving wife and mother passed away Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 85. Joyce was born in Cleveland, where she raised her family and taught school at Ganon Gil preschool for 25 years. She was known as Mora Mills to most of the young people in Beachwood during the 70’s and 80’s. After retiring, she and Sanford moved to West Palm Beach, Fla., where they enjoyed the warm weather and early bird specials.

