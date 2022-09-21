ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Independent

CIA doctor investigating Havana syndrome was a victim of it himself: ‘I couldn’t believe it’

A physician who was sent to investigate a spate of mysterious neurological illnesses amongst Americans stationed in Cuba has said he himself was surprised to experience “Havana Syndrome”.Speaking to CNN on Sunday using a pseudonym, Dr Paul Andrews said he thought he was “dreaming” when he began experiencing a ringing in his ear, nausea and disorientation after arriving in Havana in 2017 to investigate the illness for the CIA.“I sat on the edge of the bed for a minute, and things were getting worse and worse and worse,” Dr Andrews recalled of his first night in Cuba. “I’m...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy