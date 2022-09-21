ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Business Insider

Russia will be using second-grade tech for years and spending 'huge resources' to recreate what already exists, says a former top Russian finance official

Sanctions against Russia will hit tech goods, former finance official Oleg Vyugin told Reuters. Russia's tech industry relies on imports, so it will have to recreate those goods domestically. Russia's tech development will decline if the situation doesn't improve, said Vyugin. Russia could be in for years of decline in...
Fortune

Top European business group blasts Beijing for letting ‘ideology’ and commitment to COVID zero block economic growth

A worker disinfect a street outside a mall the day it reopened, in Beijing, China, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The environment for foreign business and China is at its most precarious point in years due to China’s harsh COVID zero policies and the government’s “inward turn” since the beginning of the pandemic, the European Chamber of Commerce in China warned in a new position paper published on Wednesday.
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Daily Mail

Most Chinese adults say the world should show the country more respect and the US 'regularly bullies' Beijing, study finds

More than half of Chinese adults believe the US is a 'bully' and say the world should show China more respect, according to a new survey. The poll conducted by business intelligence company Morning Consult across a nationally representative group of 1,000 people found 67 percent of those questioned felt their country was being disrespected by foreign powers.
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
The Independent

Liz Truss and Joe Biden clash over economic policy ahead of US meeting

Liz Truss clashed with Joe Biden over economic policy ahead of a meeting at the United Nations summit in New York, as the US president lashed out at “trickle-down economics”.The prime minister admitted on Tuesday that her own tax-cutting plans will initially benefit the rich more than the rest of Britain – insisting that economic growth would “benefit everybody” in the long run.Ms Truss also appeared to suggest her government was willing to lift the cap on bankers’ bonuses in the City of London, despite widespread outrage among MPs, unions and economists at the proposal.It came as Mr Biden...
Fortune

China’s Generation ‘DINK’—double income, no kids—is feeding a demographic time bomb that threatens to upend economic stability

A bride dressed in a traditional Chinese wedding dress and a groom pose for pictures March 23, 2022, in Beijing. In Beijing’s Chaoyang district, 32-year-old ‘Peter’ Liu has created his vision of what an ideal millennial life in modern China should look like. He shares his 680-square-foot apartment with his girlfriend, who goes by Cecilia, and their energetic, bread-colored French bulldog named Sweet Potato. According to Liu, he earns “pretty decent” money selling insurance. With their dual income, they earn enough for their day-to-day life, a monthly stipend for his parents who live in northern China, vacations, and trips to their favorite luxury shop, Louis Vuitton.
ValueWalk

China May Soon Announce Gold Reserve Figures

Large amounts of gold are moving from west to east as China continues to stack what is believed to be one of the largest gold reserves in the world. This is leading to a massive transfer of wealth, as countries in the east continue to amass gold while western nations keep racking up debt.
