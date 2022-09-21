CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — The last day to apply for the initial round of assistance for water and wastewater bills through the Ohio Department of Development and HARCATUS Tri-County Community Action Organization is coming up. September 30th is the last day for income-eligible Ohioans to apply for this assistance. In order to apply clients will need to contact their local HARCATUS office. Clients will also need to provide copies of their most recent water and wastewater bills, a list of all family members in the house hold and proof of income, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members and proof of disability. The maximum benefits for the 2021-2022 program were up to $1,500 combined for drinking and wastewater for clients.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO