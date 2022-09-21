Read full article on original website
A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
