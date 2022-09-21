Wildlife authorities had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an American bald eagle after a vehicle had struck the bird on Sunrise Highway in Shirley, New York. At the time, the accident had broken both of the three-year-old eagle’s wings and rendered it unable to fly. When a wildlife rescue group arrived, rehabilitators determined that the most humane course of action would be to put the animal out of its misery.

SHIRLEY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO