Smithtown, NY

Daily Voice

Lake Grove Guide Dog Trainer Charged In Animal's Hot Car Death

A New York woman tasked with training service guide dogs is facing criminal charges after allegedly leaving a dog in a hot car, causing the animal’s death. Long Island resident Jodi Meyers, age 51, of Lake Grove in Suffolk County, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and failing to provide proper shelter and air for a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever named Milton.
LAKE GROVE, NY
Smithtown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Smithtown, NY
TBR News Media

Hundreds celebrate German heritage at Smithtown church

The German Festival returned to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Smithtown on Sept. 17. The last two years the event could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions. This year’s return marked the fifth German festival St. Andrew’s has held. Longtime church member Barbara English heads up the event.
SMITHTOWN, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes

Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn

With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
ROSLYN, NY
longisland.com

Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
PIX11

The dos and don’ts of recycling on Long Island

NEW YORK (PIX11) — When it comes to recycling, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. The rules may vary depending on where you live. And your choices can have major impacts on our planet. Each person generates about 5 pounds of garbage per day, nationwide. Every bottle, every paper, and other material we get rid of is […]
BROOKHAVEN, NY
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle Euthanized in New York After Being Hit by Vehicle

Wildlife authorities had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an American bald eagle after a vehicle had struck the bird on Sunrise Highway in Shirley, New York. At the time, the accident had broken both of the three-year-old eagle’s wings and rendered it unable to fly. When a wildlife rescue group arrived, rehabilitators determined that the most humane course of action would be to put the animal out of its misery.
SHIRLEY, NY
midislandtimes.com

2022 Hicksville Chamber of Commerce Street Fair

For many years the Hicksville Chamber of Commerce, with the support of several participating organizations, has provided the community with an opportunity to celebrate and show its spirit at the annual Street Fair, which takes place in Kennedy Park at the center of Hicksville. This year the 20th Annual Hicksville...
HICKSVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Family thanks cops who helped deliver baby

Nassau County first responders reunited with the newborn child and family they helped deliver this week. One month ago, the Moore family had their third child in their home with the help of two Nassau County officers and a medic. This week they reunited to thank them personally at the Police Headquarters in Mineola on Wednesday.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Riverhead has no more time to waste

Nobody likes a land use moratorium. The need for a moratorium is a sure sign that proper community planning has broken down. Existing codes are no longer working and haven’t been properly updated and steps have not been taken to prevent development from running amok. That’s where Riverhead Town...
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Dragon boat festival returns to Port Jeff

Dragon boats were back in the water during the 8th annual Port Jefferson Dragon Boat Race Festival on Saturday, Sept. 17. Sponsored by The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, this event is a way to foster community togetherness. It also serves to promote Asian and Asian American culture and customs.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Yonkers Woman

Police in Westchester County are asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who suffers from Alzheimer's Disease. Sarah Rosado, age 72, of Yonkers, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 22, in Yonkers in the area of 1160 Midland Ave. Rosado is described as being 4-foot-11, and 95 pounds.
YONKERS, NY

