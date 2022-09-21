Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Lawyers representing Page County citizens comment on court petition filed Monday
(Clarinda) -- A vague ordinance and a lack of "equal protection" for all those involved in a proposed wind project are but some of major factors leading to a lawsuit against Page County. That's according to Lawyers Theodore Sporer and Shawn Shearer, who are serving as co-counsel for a group...
kmaland.com
Former Shen barbershop renovated for new tenant
(Shenandoah) -- Efforts to revitalize downtown Shenandoah continue on several fronts. Back in June, the Shenandoah City Council approved the purchase of city owned property located at 714 West Sheridan Avenue to Kathy Silvestre in the amount of $5,000. Silvestre and company wasted no time in renovating the former Normy's barbershop into a future retail space. Silvestre tells KMA News the property was stripped from head to toe.
hamburgreporter.com
Sights from Nebraska City’s AppleJack Festival
The Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) Hall, at 910 First Corso, featured a full-scale model of the HL Hunley on the first weekend of AppleJack. The HL Hunley was the world’s first successful combat submarine. It sank off the coast of Charleston, S.C., in 1864, and wasn’t found until 1995.
WOWT
Luke Bryan concert held on Nebraska farm to highlight agriculture, rural communities
MURDOCK, Neb. (WOWT) - Trucks, medical tents, and volunteer agencies are taking over a bit of Cass County farm ground as time gets closer to the Luke Bryan concert. Andrew Stock says Luke Bryan’s team chose his alfalfa field for its softness and cleanliness. “As a farmer, we’re pretty...
klkntv.com
Luke Bryan takes over Cass County farm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour took over the Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock after months of planning. “Lot of months now, we have been planning for safety, fire, EMS, law enforcement,” said Cassie Cox of Cass County Emergency Management. “We’ve been working with countless agencies throughout the county to make sure that everyone has a fun and safe night.”
Kearney Hub
Thousands crowd farm field near Murdock to hear Luke Bryan
MURDOCK — It was a perfect birthday for Allie Roth on Thursday. The just-turned 10-year-old got to ride, with her mom, Sara, and their friend Mariah Reiser, from Bonesteel, South Dakota, to the Stock Hay and Grain Farm in the Nebraska countryside to see her very favorite country music artist — Luke Bryan.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
News Channel Nebraska
Peru's new grocery store puts focus on 'community'
PERU - DJ and Lindy Schmidt were thrilled Thursday with the opening of a second location for The Market grocery store and a gathering of top-of-the-morning shoppers at Peru. DJ Schmidt: “Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. I’m shaken. I wasn’t expecting a crowd like this.”
15-year-old Missouri boy hospitalized after pickup crash
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just after 4a.m. Saturday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chevy Silverado driven by a 15-year-old boy from Rock Port was northbound on Highway 275 at Route CC five miles south of Hamburg, Iowa.
Mills County Man Killed in Motorcycle Tractor Accident in Shelby County
(Avoca) A Mills County man died when his motorcycle collided with a tractor leaving a farm drive north of Avoca. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 325 Highway 59 at 8:19 p.m. on Thursday. Authorities say 33-year-old Timothy McFarland, of Emerson, died in the crash. According to...
hiawathaworldonline.com
St. Joseph man sustains possible injuries in Brown County accident
A 26-year-old St. Joseph, Mo. man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of 270th and Sage Brush Roads Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred about 6 miles north of Robinson shortly after 12:30 p.m. when a semi truck, driven by Bradley Somers, 63, of Robinson, was westbound on 270th Road, preparing to turn right onto Sage Brush Road, when a semi truck, driven by Cody Barger, 26, of St. Joseph, attempted to pass on the right and struck the passenger side of Somer's truck.
kmaland.com
Sidney school fire under investigation
(Sidney) -- Students at Sidney's Junior-Senior High School were evacuated for a time Wednesday because of a fire in the building. Sidney's Fire Department and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire at around 1 p.m. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the fire was located inside a wastepaper basket inside a restroom, and was extinguished immediately. Hood says the students were evacuated for about a half hour before returning to the building. While smoke filled the building's hallways, Hood says it's unknown whether there was any damage. No injuries were reported.
kmaland.com
Week 5 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
(KMAland) -- Week five of the high school football season is here. Listen to the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 for live reports and updates on games in the area.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
kmaland.com
Carolyn M. Hansen, 57, Maryville, MO
Visitation Location:No formal visitation is planned. Notes:Carolyn passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com.
kmaland.com
2 suspects face multiple charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- Two Mills County suspects are in custody following their Thursday morning arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas of Omaha and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn of Council Bluffs were arrested on Ingrum Avenue near Glenwood shortly before 7:25 a.m. Authorities say both Thomas and Klahn were charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing 1st offense.
News Channel Nebraska
LifeNet called after motorcycle hits trailer
PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann reports an injury accident Tuesday morning after a motorcycle hit a turning semi-trailer. A sheriff’s office press release says a Mack truck pulling a side-dump trailer attempted to turn from Webster Boulevard onto First Avenue. Investigators say the front end of the...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Continuance granted in vehicular homicide case
A Texas woman, who is being charged in Brown County District Court in connection with a two-vehicle accident in 2021 that took the life of a Sabetha girl, was granted a continuance of her preliminary hearing in Brown County District Court Wednesday. Catrina Weathersett of Holtom City, Texas is being...
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
kmaland.com
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
