(Sidney) -- Students at Sidney's Junior-Senior High School were evacuated for a time Wednesday because of a fire in the building. Sidney's Fire Department and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office responded to the fire at around 1 p.m. Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News the fire was located inside a wastepaper basket inside a restroom, and was extinguished immediately. Hood says the students were evacuated for about a half hour before returning to the building. While smoke filled the building's hallways, Hood says it's unknown whether there was any damage. No injuries were reported.

FREMONT COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO