AEW News: FTR & Wardlow ‘FT-War’ Shirt Available, Auction Set for Today on WhatNot, Dark Video Highlights

Backstage Notes From Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
PWInsider has several notes from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping, which will include the last two episodes before Bound for Glory. – Joe Hendry and Delirious are backstage. Joe Hendry recently signed with the company. Delirious is expected to wrestle. – Allie Katch is also backstage. She will have a...
Booker T Doesn’t See ROH Getting Its Own TV Show As Likely
Tony Khan says that he is hoping to get ROH its own TV show, but Booker T doesn’t think it’s likely and recently explained why. Booker was talking about Chris Jericho’s ROH World Championship win on his Hall of Fame podcast and explained that he thinks it would be too much for Khan to take on to run yet another TV show, and that he doesn’t see a whole ROH brand as being possible. You can check out the highlights below:
Bhupinder Gujjar Teases ‘Something Big’ For Impact Wrestling In India
Impact Wrestling is set to bring “something big” to India, according to Bhupinder Gujjar. The Impact roster member posted to his Twitter account on Saturday with a picture of himself standing in front of a screen displaying Pehlwani Patakha, the name of the company’s Hindi-language series that showcases highlights from the weekly show as well as big moments from Impact’s history.
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.23.22
We are just a few weeks away from Extreme Rules but WWE is already focusing on Crown Jewel a month later. The big story is that Roman Reigns will be defending against Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia in November, which could open up more than a few interesting situations. Let’s get to it.
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 09.24.22 – Sami Zayn Talks Being an Honorary Uce and More!
-My recap of The Steiner Family on Table for 3 can be found here. Now, we get a recap of what went down last night on SmackDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jerry Lawler will be joining the show later.
Two Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. They include:. * Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford vs. Shawn Dean & Skye Blue. * Ortiz vs. Serpentico.
Chris Jericho Hypes Championship Celebration For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
In a post on Instagram, Chris Jericho hyped up his previously announced ROH World Championship win celebration for this week’s AEW Dynamite. He wrote: “This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, get ready for the Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration!! @garciawrestling & I are NEW @ringofhonor Champions…now it’s time to pat ourselves on the back as the City of #philadelphia worships us!! #TheOcho #jerichoappreciationsociety @aew”
Shawn Michaels Thinks Chyna Would “Be Phenomenal” In Today’s WWE
In a recent New York Post interview, Shawn Michaels commented about his perspective on fellow DX member Chyna and how she would be received if she was performing in the current era. As one of D-Generation X’s founding members, Chyna was posthoumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside other members of the stable in 2019. In hindsight, Chyna’s accomplishments and performance are considered ahead of her time by many, and Michaels agreed.
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
WWE Still in Talks With Hulu on Reaching New Content Deal
– As previously reported, WWE content was recently expected to be leaving Hulu with the current programming expiring today or on September 24. It looks like that deadline has now been slightly pushed back to Tuesday, September 27. PWInsider reports that both sides are still in discussions on reaching a new deal.
Flash Morgan Webster Explains WWE Exit, Says He Turned Down Contact Renewal
Back in August, Flash Morgan Webster announced that he was leaving WWE NXT UK and was one of several wrestlers to depart the brand. The releases happened after NXT UK was put on hiatus, pending a relaunch as NXT Europe next year. In a post on Twitter, Webster explained his decision to leave and noted that he turned down a contract renewal with the company.
Buddy Matthews Seemingly Comments On Recent Rumors With A GIF
It has been rumored that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW, with a report today noting that he “wants to go back to WWE“. However, the House of Black member may be denying those reports with his latest post on Twitter. He shared a GIF of Elaine from Seinfeld repeating the word “fake.” He didn’t elaborate on what exactly was fake.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
WWE Set To Produce Belts Branded For SEC Schools
Sports Business Journal reports that WWE is set to produce championship belts branded for SEC schools. This comes after Bianca Belair held up a custom Tennessee belt on ESPN’s College Gameday. WWE secured licenses to produce custom side plates with logos for all fourteen SEC teams for custom title...
WWE NXT House Show Results 9.23.22: Bron Breakker Teams With Apollo Crews
– WWE NXT Held its latest live event last night in Fort Pierce, Florida at the Havert L Fenn Center. Here are some results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam :. * Stacks Lorenzo beat Quincy Elliott. * Axiom beat Trick Williams. * Schism (Joe Gacy, Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler) came...
The Great Muta Appears On AEW Rampage & Aids Sting In No DQ Match
The Great Muta made an appearance on AEW Rampage, coming down to help Sting in the No Disqualification tag team match. The wrestling legend, who is in the midst of his retirement tour that will come to an end in January, came to the ring during the Grand Slam episode of Rampage and took out Buddy Matthews with a dragon screw and mist to the face. Sting then hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.
Lineup For WOW – Women of Wrestling Episode 2, New Preview Clip Online
– WOW – Women of Wrestling has released a new synopsis and preview for this weekend’s syndicated TV episode. “Superheroes Attack” – On WOW – Women Of Wrestling, you never know who’s going to show up! She’s fresh, fly, and funktastic — Foxxy Fierce makes her in-ring debut against the cold-hearted dissident Ice Cold — and that’s only the tip of the iceberg! The Heavy Metal Sisters look to turn the squared circle into their personal mosh pit when they lock up against Miami’s spiciest duo Sweet Heat, Lindsey & Laurie Carlson. Former Miss Pacific Leia Makoa looks to pull the plug on Glitch the Gamer, and in the Main Event The Queen of Kings Reina del Rey goes toe-to-toe with Australia’s own Princess Aussie!
Booker T Remembers What It Was Like Working With Saraya At WWE
Booker T took some time on his Hall of Fame podcast recently to reminisce about his time working with Saraya (the former Paige) during her time with WWE (via Wrestling Inc). Saraya recently returned to the ring with AEW after starting an extended recovery hiatus in 2017. You can read a few highlights and catch the full episode below.
