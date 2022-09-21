Read full article on original website
Mississippi city orders closure of dollar store, says building unsafe for occupancy
The City of Batesville Code Office ordered the closure of the Dollar General store on Highway 6 Thursday afternoon, citing a recommendation by the Fire Department after an inspection. A notice was posted on the door of the Dollar General at 524 Hwy. 6 about 2:30 p.m. “The Code Office...
wtva.com
Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
wcbi.com
Investigators search for suspect that made threats towards Houlka school
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Chickasaw County are looking for a suspect after a threat was made against Houlka School this morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Tupelo Police Department brought in K-9 units to help search the campus. Students were allowed to return to class after...
thelocalvoice.net
Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi
The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
breezynews.com
Multiple Vehicles Broken Into in Kosciusko
8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary. 9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread. 11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were...
wtva.com
Partial lockdown at Tupelo HS lifted after receiving 'digital threat'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo High School shared the following information about a threat late Thursday morning. "Tupelo High School has been placed on a partial lockdown due to a digital threat. It went into effect at 11:46 a.m."
WLBT
Man arrested, charged after officers find one pound of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop in Carroll Co.
CARROLL CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell or transfer on Thursday. Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Jarvis Montrell Reedy was pulled over for a traffic stop on Highway 82. Officers then found a pound...
wtva.com
Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23. The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, a...
wtva.com
Mantee family escaped house fire
MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County. Mantee Fire Chief Chad Bishop said the fire was reported at approximately 3:30 at a home near the Main Street postal office. The house is a total loss and the cause...
kicks96news.com
Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported
COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
wcbi.com
West Point police search for missing man
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
Commercial Dispatch
Rejected bid for Propst Park delays project
Columbus City Council on Tuesday unanimously rejected the sole bid it received to build new fields at Propst Park due to higher-than-expected costs and lack of competition. Weathers Construction submitted the bid, which carried a $2,758,600 base cost plus nearly $1 million in alternates for a total of $3,550,694, according to figures City Engineer Kevin Stafford provided.
actionnews5.com
‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
desotocountynews.com
ArbaBlox moving pallet blocks manufacturing operations
ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is locating a state-of-the-art pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment and will create 41 jobs. “Congratulations to ArbaBlox on this tremendous investment,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “ArbaBlox’s innovative business strategy will help to expand the...
wtva.com
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts. Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
wcbi.com
Sandfield Cemetery upkeep raises questions at City Council meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Questions over the maintenance of a Columbus cemetery unearth further questions about its ownership. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Columbus resident and attorney Nicole Clinkscales approached the Council about the upkeep of Sandfield and Union Cemeteries. Union is privately owned, and the City...
breezynews.com
City of Kosciusko sets date for trick-or-treating
The City of Kosciusko has set the official day for Trick-r-Treating. Mayor Tim Kyle announced during “Minute with the Mayor” that the official day Monday, Oct. 31. Despite Trick-or-Treating being set for the 31st, the annual Safety Parade around the square will be held Thursday, Oct. 27. For...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
wtva.com
New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
