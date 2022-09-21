ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Teen in coma at burn center following Lee County house fire

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenage girl is being treated at the nation's largest burn center after being hurt in a house fire in the Palmetto area of Lee County. Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief Jeff Pearson says doctors put the 17-year-old into a coma as part of her treatment at JMS Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
COLUMBUS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
Calhoun County, MS
Government
City
Big Creek, MS
County
Calhoun County, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Water Valley Woman Arrested for Bank Robbery in Oxford, Mississippi

The suspect left the scene with approximately $2,051 in cash. Officers arrived on scene and were able to quickly disseminate a vehicle and suspect description to area law enforcement. Shortly after the robbery, the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department called and said they had the suspect, Karen Sue Bell (60 of...
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Multiple Vehicles Broken Into in Kosciusko

8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary. 9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread. 11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road
wtva.com

Motorcyclist arrested after Wednesday afternoon chase in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A motorcyclist from Caledonia was arrested on Wednesday following a high-speed chase. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office identified the motorcyclist as Tristin Saraiva, 23. The chase began at approximately 1:04 p.m. near Highway 45 and Land Road. According to a sheriff’s office news release, a...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Mantee family escaped house fire

MANTEE, Miss. (WTVA) - A family managed to escape from a house fire early Tuesday morning in Webster County. Mantee Fire Chief Chad Bishop said the fire was reported at approximately 3:30 at a home near the Main Street postal office. The house is a total loss and the cause...
MANTEE, MS
kicks96news.com

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

West Point police search for missing man

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – West Point police continue to search for a missing man. 32-year-old Cortez Pratt was last seen on North Jackson Street this past Sunday. Pratt was wearing blue shorts and a t-shirt, along with flip-flops. He is about five foot, 11 inches, and weighs 220...
WEST POINT, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Commercial Dispatch

Rejected bid for Propst Park delays project

Columbus City Council on Tuesday unanimously rejected the sole bid it received to build new fields at Propst Park due to higher-than-expected costs and lack of competition. Weathers Construction submitted the bid, which carried a $2,758,600 base cost plus nearly $1 million in alternates for a total of $3,550,694, according to figures City Engineer Kevin Stafford provided.
COLUMBUS, MS
actionnews5.com

‘Big shoes to fill,’ New DA appointed by Mississippi governor

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves was in Hernando Friday afternoon to announce his selection to lead the state’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and the D.A.’s Office for the 17th Circuit Court District. Reeves selected Lynn Posey to...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

ArbaBlox moving pallet blocks manufacturing operations

ArbaBlox, an engineered wood products company, is locating a state-of-the-art pallet blocks manufacturing plant in Winona. The project is a $51.34 million corporate investment and will create 41 jobs. “Congratulations to ArbaBlox on this tremendous investment,” said Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. “ArbaBlox’s innovative business strategy will help to expand the...
WINONA, MS
wcbi.com

Sandfield Cemetery upkeep raises questions at City Council meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Questions over the maintenance of a Columbus cemetery unearth further questions about its ownership. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Columbus resident and attorney Nicole Clinkscales approached the Council about the upkeep of Sandfield and Union Cemeteries. Union is privately owned, and the City...
COLUMBUS, MS
breezynews.com

City of Kosciusko sets date for trick-or-treating

The City of Kosciusko has set the official day for Trick-r-Treating. Mayor Tim Kyle announced during “Minute with the Mayor” that the official day Monday, Oct. 31. Despite Trick-or-Treating being set for the 31st, the annual Safety Parade around the square will be held Thursday, Oct. 27. For...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New Albany Middle School on brief lockdown

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — New Albany Middle School was placed on lockdown for 20 minutes Friday morning while police looked into a report of something near the campus. The school district posted the message on its Twitter account but did not indicate what officers were checking on that led to the precautionary lockdown.
NEW ALBANY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy