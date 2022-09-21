ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
City documents: 74 bridges exceed design lifespan

As a peninsula surrounded by salt water, St. Petersburg has a preponderance of bridges in need of constant maintenance, repair and occasionally, replacement – all of which require substantial funding. During Thursday’s Public Services and Infrastructure meeting, the engineering and capital improvements department updated city council members on current...
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
Tropical Depression Nine Preparation in Gulfport

Although Tropical Depression Nine has a few days before it could hit Tampa Bay, city staffs across South Pinellas already find themselves trying to answer questions from concerned residents. Earlier today (Sept. 23), Gulfport City Manager sent Council his first of what may be several updates about TD9. Here’s what...
Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
Places This Week: Hotel Zamora sells for $35M; Motocave construction

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Hotel Zamora, known for its rooftop lounge and spa on St. Pete Beach, has sold in a $34.65 million deal. Devanand Mangar, owner of the upscale Spanish-Mediterranean-designed hotel, has sold the property to George Sherman of Minneapolis-based development and property management firm Sherman Associates.
Deadly hit-and-run accident involving Pinellas County deputy restricts access to Howard Frankland Bridge SB

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — BREAKING UPDATE: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was killed in the hit-and-run accident. Deputy Michael Hartwick. Please click here for more information and breaking updates. A deadly hit-and-run accident involving a Pinellas County deputy is restricting access to the southbound lanes...
