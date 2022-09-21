Read full article on original website
Rezoning approval could be end of local business
Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
stpetecatalyst.com
City documents: 74 bridges exceed design lifespan
As a peninsula surrounded by salt water, St. Petersburg has a preponderance of bridges in need of constant maintenance, repair and occasionally, replacement – all of which require substantial funding. During Thursday’s Public Services and Infrastructure meeting, the engineering and capital improvements department updated city council members on current...
Newly opened New Tampa road provides easier route for some drivers
New Tampa is another area of Hillsborough County that is continuing to grow, and fast. With all of the construction, getting in and out of some neighborhoods can be a challenge.
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
ABC Action News
Company leading Howard Frankland Bridge project had another fatality in 2021
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the man suspected of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy Thursday night along I-275 was an undocumented migrant who was captured Friday morning. According to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Deputy Michael Hartwick, 51, was working a traffic...
thegabber.com
Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep
The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
Evictions skyrocketed in Hillsborough County last month
Leaders say the situation will only get worse unless bold action is taken.
thegabber.com
Tropical Depression Nine Preparation in Gulfport
Although Tropical Depression Nine has a few days before it could hit Tampa Bay, city staffs across South Pinellas already find themselves trying to answer questions from concerned residents. Earlier today (Sept. 23), Gulfport City Manager sent Council his first of what may be several updates about TD9. Here’s what...
fox13news.com
Pasco County Tropical Storm Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Pasco County as Tropical Storm Ian forms over the Caribbean and possibly approaches Florida. Four sandbag sites are open to help protect your property from floodwaters, Pasco County officials said. W.H. Jack Mitchell, Jr., Park on Little Road in New Port Richey, Veterans Memorial Park on Hicks Road in Hudson, Magnolia Valley Golf Course on Massachusetts Avenue in New Port Richey and Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn) on Warder Road in San Antonio are all open.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Hotel Zamora sells for $35M; Motocave construction
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Hotel Zamora, known for its rooftop lounge and spa on St. Pete Beach, has sold in a $34.65 million deal. Devanand Mangar, owner of the upscale Spanish-Mediterranean-designed hotel, has sold the property to George Sherman of Minneapolis-based development and property management firm Sherman Associates.
Polk Parkway converting to fully electronic tolling
Cash will no longer be accepted at any tolling point between Polk Parkway and Airport Road and the Eastern Mainline Plaza, starting on September 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Application process opens Friday for vacant St. Petersburg City Council seat
On Friday, the recently vacated seat for St. Petersburg City Council District 7 will officially be posted for applicants.
Mayor Jane Castor urges people to prepare for hurricanes now
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said the time to prepare for a hurricane is now.
Gateway Expressway Project halted, governor’s office investigating after Pinellas deputy’s death
Work on the Gateway Expressway Project has been halted after a construction worker killed a Pinellas County deputy while driving a front end loader, according to a release.
Lotte Plaza Market coming to New Tampa
The site of a former Sweetbay grocery store in New Tampa is going to turn into the popular Lotte Plaza Market Asian Grocery Store.
usf.edu
DeSantis issues a state of emergency ahead of an approaching tropical system
Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency Friday for 24 counties — including much of the greater Tampa Bay region — as Tropical Depression Nine is poised to approach the state as a potential major hurricane next week. DeSantis also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration ahead...
businessobserverfl.com
110,000-square-foot industrial facility and 200 jobs coming to Pinellas County
A South Carolina developer is building a 110,700-square-foot industrial building in Pinellas Park that, when complete, will create about 200 jobs. The developer, Johnson Development Associates, is building the facility on 18.6 acres it just bought inside the 65-acre Gateway Centre Business Park. It paid $3.58 million for the parcel...
Deadly hit-and-run accident involving Pinellas County deputy restricts access to Howard Frankland Bridge SB
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — BREAKING UPDATE: The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office identified the deputy who was killed in the hit-and-run accident. Deputy Michael Hartwick. Please click here for more information and breaking updates. A deadly hit-and-run accident involving a Pinellas County deputy is restricting access to the southbound lanes...
stpeterising.com
Preleasing begins at downtown St. Pete’s newest apartment tower Ascent
Pre-leasing has begun for downtown St. Pete’s newest luxury apartment tower, Ascent St. Petersburg, located at 225 1st Avenue North on northwest corner of 1st Avenue North and 2nd Street. A leasing center is now open at 212 2nd Street North in a space formerly occupied by The Bula...
