WLOX
Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair
SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
WLOX
Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere
Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park. Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. The event, hosted by...
WLOX
Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist. Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it. He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast...
Mississippi Press
First-ever ‘End of Summer BBQ’ event ready to go Saturday in Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Hundreds of pounds of barbecue and smoked meat, coupled with some of the coast’s top musicians, will be the focal point of Saturday’s “End of Summer BBQ & Concert in the Park” in Ocean Springs. Organized by local businessman Tim Wold and...
WLOX
North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday. North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.
WLOX
Coastal Capital Dispensary plans to officially open November 1st.
The tournament continues at the Diamondhead, Sunkist and Windance courses and ends Sunday with play at Fallen Oak. Stephanie Poole is at Donal M. Snyder Community Center where the fun is underway. Over 20 teams to compete in End of Summer BBQ Cookoff and Concert. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Mississippi Press
Jennifer Anderson of Moss Point takes over as Boys & Girls Club CEO
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Jennifer Anderson, who has been a champion for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for three decades, was named the agency’s Chief Executive Officer by the Boys & Girls Club board of directors earlier this month. Anderson replaces her friend and mentor, Catherine...
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement
After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
Picayune Item
Aldermen discuss incoming Popeyes location
During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Alderman meeting, the Board approved an MDOT boring permit application along Highway 26 at the site of an incoming Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The Popeye’s restaurant will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop on Highway 26 E. There has been no date announced of the incoming restaurant’s grand opening since the restaurant is currently undergoing the necessary processes with Code Enforcement Kolby Davis.
WLOX
Consignment sale eases burden for parents looking for a bargain
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For parents out there looking for a bargain for their children, Ocean Springs is the hot spot this week. The fall “Growing Like Weeds” pop-up children’s consignment sale opened to the public Thursday. It is the go-to place for Shannon Williams of Ocean Springs.
Loyola Maroon
Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
wxxv25.com
Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County
On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Millions in RESTORE funds allocated for Broadwater Marina restoration, airport
JACKSON, Mississippi -- The U.S. Treasury Department has awarded grants totaling more than $11 million for two Mississippi RESTORE projects: the restoration of the Broadwater Marina and improvements to the Gulfport-Biloxi airport, Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week. Reeves initially approved the projects after recommendations from the Gulf Coast Advisory...
NOLA.com
Developers make pitch for retirement complex, hotel on former Copeland land at Mandeville lakefront
Curing cancer and capitalizing on the surge of retiring baby boomers sound like great selling points. At least Matt Altier, president and CEO of LSU Health Foundation must have thought so as he stood before a crowd of about 100 Mandeville residents to talk about a proposed development on Mandeville's lakefront that aims to do both.
WLOX
Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket
WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
NOLA.com
Dozens live because one accident victim wanted it
At his bedside after an accident that took the life of her 25-year-old son, Covington resident Maria Peters Clark recalled a powerful statement he’d made a few years before when he renewed his Louisiana Driver’s License and registered as an organ donor. “He said, ‘Mom, if something happens...
WLOX
Biloxi medical marijuana dispensary entering final stages of opening
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi has just a few more steps before opening and offering medical marijuana. Owner Elizabeth Cavanaugh said she prefers a natural remedy for treating discomfort. “I myself suffer from chronic pain; my mother is a breast cancer survivor,” she said. “I’ve just...
Long-time NOLA restaurant Betsy’s Pancake House may close for good due to growing crime concerns
With many of Betsy's employees being family members, the family has talked about either moving to Jefferson Parish or closing its doors for good.
wxxv25.com
Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport
According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana
If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
