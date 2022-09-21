ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

Happening This Weekend: Hancock County Fair

SoSo Strong Foundation hosts 2nd annual Gala to fight against childhood cancer. On Saturday, the SoSo Strong Foundation hosted its second annual Gala to benefit families who are affected by childhood cancer. Kruisin’ for Kids car show raises money for St. Martin children. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Cow Festival happening this weekend in Carriere

Stephanie Poole joins us live from Biloxi with more on tonight's event. Biloxi firefighters also stood watch and displayed a large American Flag during the ceremony at Lighthouse park. Harrison Co. blood drive successful, exceeds donation goal. Updated: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT. |. The event, hosted by...
CARRIERE, MS
WLOX

Coast artist crafts tables with Southern charm for area restaurant

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - New tables are coming to Taranto’s Crawfish restaurant, and they’re all hand-crafted by one local artist. Bobby Charles began making tables after Hurricane Zeta when a tree fell in his yard and he decided to repurpose it. He’s now the owner of Gulf Coast...
BILOXI, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hancock County, MS
Hancock County, MS
Government
City
Kiln, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
WLOX

North Bay Elementary opens up time capsule dating back to 1997

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Have you ever put something in a time capsule as a kid and opened it up as an adult? One coastal elementary school did just that on Friday. North Bay Elementary School in Bay St. Louis opened a time capsule from 1997. The school invited the former students who participated in the project 25 years ago.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Mississippi Press

Jennifer Anderson of Moss Point takes over as Boys & Girls Club CEO

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Jennifer Anderson, who has been a champion for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County for three decades, was named the agency’s Chief Executive Officer by the Boys & Girls Club board of directors earlier this month. Anderson replaces her friend and mentor, Catherine...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Approves Development Agreement

After honoring the Fireman of the Year, Lieutenant Aaron Caleb Robinson, with a plaque presented by the Donnie Levens American Legion Post of 1995 in Long Beach, the city approved a development agreement with Jourdan Nicaud and his entity through a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, September 20, 2022 at the city of Pass Christian Board of Aldermen meeting.
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Green
Picayune Item

Aldermen discuss incoming Popeyes location

During Tuesday’s Poplarville Board of Alderman meeting, the Board approved an MDOT boring permit application along Highway 26 at the site of an incoming Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen restaurant. The Popeye’s restaurant will be located across from the Love’s Truck stop on Highway 26 E. There has been no date announced of the incoming restaurant’s grand opening since the restaurant is currently undergoing the necessary processes with Code Enforcement Kolby Davis.
POPLARVILLE, MS
WLOX

Consignment sale eases burden for parents looking for a bargain

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For parents out there looking for a bargain for their children, Ocean Springs is the hot spot this week. The fall “Growing Like Weeds” pop-up children’s consignment sale opened to the public Thursday. It is the go-to place for Shannon Williams of Ocean Springs.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Loyola Maroon

Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wxxv25.com

Gulfport man killed in crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County

On Thursday, September 22, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 53 in Harrison County. A 2005 Toyota passenger vehicle driven by 51-year-old John May Jr. of Gulfport, MS, traveled South on Highway 53 when it collided with a 2015 Ford F-150 driven by 46-year-old Gregory Wells of Gulfport, MS, and a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 53-year-old Rodney Cuevas of Perkinston, MS that were both traveling North on Highway 53.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Horse Races#Rodeo#Hancock County Fair#Barstool Cowboys#The Mustache Band#Kiln Delisle Road
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Millions in RESTORE funds allocated for Broadwater Marina restoration, airport

JACKSON, Mississippi -- The U.S. Treasury Department has awarded grants totaling more than $11 million for two Mississippi RESTORE projects: the restoration of the Broadwater Marina and improvements to the Gulfport-Biloxi airport, Gov. Tate Reeves announced this week. Reeves initially approved the projects after recommendations from the Gulf Coast Advisory...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLOX

Pontoon boat overturns in Woolmarket

WOOLMARKET, Miss. (WLOX) - Boaters on the Biloxi River near Orangutan’s were left with a scare after their boat overturned, dumping all of its passengers into the water. The incident reportedly took place after a boater reached to grab their hat which had fallen into the water. A passerby who witnessed the event was able to contact first responders.
BILOXI, MS
NOLA.com

Dozens live because one accident victim wanted it

At his bedside after an accident that took the life of her 25-year-old son, Covington resident Maria Peters Clark recalled a powerful statement he’d made a few years before when he renewed his Louisiana Driver’s License and registered as an organ donor. “He said, ‘Mom, if something happens...
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WLOX

Biloxi medical marijuana dispensary entering final stages of opening

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Capital Dispensary in Biloxi has just a few more steps before opening and offering medical marijuana. Owner Elizabeth Cavanaugh said she prefers a natural remedy for treating discomfort. “I myself suffer from chronic pain; my mother is a breast cancer survivor,” she said. “I’ve just...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Hit and run on Highway 49 in Gulfport

According to Gulfport Police Department, a motorcyclist was hit by a car and that car took off. The motorcyclist is in stable condition according to Gulfport police. The incident happened on Highway 49 close to Taco Sombrero. News 25 will have more information as it becomes available.
GULFPORT, MS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy