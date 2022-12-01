ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 — Including Who Already Received Zach Shallcross’ 1st Rose

By Julia Emmanuele
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Bkib_0i4jjkSC00

One rose down, dozens to go. Just minutes after Zach Shallcross was named the newest Bachelor , one of his contestants received a First Impression Rose.

"I was telling you there were women from all over America who were coming to see you. In fact, some of those women have flown here and they're going to meet you here tonight on this stage," host Jesse Palmer told season 27's leading man during the Bachelorette After the Final Rose special on September 20. " One of these women will be receiving a First Impression Rose . ... For the first time in the history of this show, we're going to be awarding America's First Impression Rose."

Zach then met five of the women who will compete to win his heart on the upcoming season of The Bachelor , including New Jersey resident Brianna , who took a selfie with him in front of the Bachelor Mansion backdrop. "I wanted to do something special for us so we would always remember this," she told Zach, before they snapped the sweet photo. "It's a little something for you to remember me by, and I'll see you at the mansion soon."

Her touching move won over the tech executive — who kept the photo in his suit pocket — and the rest of America, earning Brianna the very first rose of the season . As a result, she will be safe from elimination when she and the rest of the women pull up at the Bachelor Mansion on the first night.

Zach, for his part, revealed that the introductions made him excited to meet more women when filming begins. "Everyone impressed me. That was incredible," he said. "Everyone [is] obviously beautiful, but everyone had their own way to make an impression."

One week before the ATFR special, Us Weekly reported that Zach was the frontrunner for the next Bachelor . He competed for Rachel Recchia 's affections on Season 19 of The Bachelorette and made it to the Final 2 before he left the show following their overnight date.

"It was just her and I talking, and it felt like she was just, like, not showing her true self. It was very inauthentic sometimes," he told Palmer at the time. Zach added that he felt "blindsided" by Rachel's actions , which included her focus on their six-month age difference and not believing that he was ready to propose. “One of the things I fell in love with was she made me feel, like, special. And I cared for her, and I question if any of that was real or if that was just an act," he said during his emotional exit.

Once the pair reunited during the live finale, Zach apologized for questioning the pilot's authenticity during their breakup . "I just want to say that I do apologize for ever making you feel like I called you out for your character," he said. "That’s the last thing I wanted. I was kind of in shock and disbelief in what was happening between us. I am so sorry."

One week later, Zach told Palmer that his split from Rachel “didn’t change how ready I was" to find The One . "[I want to] find my best friend, fall in love with my best friend, and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life," he added.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the upcoming season of The Bachelor:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its […]
Us Weekly

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s Split: Everything They’ve Said About Why He Didn’t Move and Ending Their Engagement

Bachelor Nation is slowly getting more insight into Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s decision to call off their engagement. After she looked for love on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, ABC picked the teacher to lead season 18 of The Bachelorette. During the December 2021 finale, fans watched Young accept a proposal from her […]
TEXAS STATE
People

Harrison Wagner, Son of General Hospital Stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, Cause of Death Revealed

General Hospital's Kristina and Jack Wagner lost their 27-year-old son, Harrison, in June Harrison Wagner's cause of death has been revealed. In a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was obtained by PEOPLE, officials listed Harrison's death as an "accident," with Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause. Harrison — whose parents are General Hospital stars Kristina and Jack Wagner — died in June at the age of 27. His body was found in a parking lot, and his cause of death was initially deferred. RELATED:...
Us Weekly

Inside Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson’s Low-Key Romance

Sharing their love. The notoriously private Lauren Keyana "Keke" Palmer and Darius Jackson, also known as Darius Daulton, went public with their romance when the Scream Queens actress shared a photo of the pair on her Instagram account in August 2021. Over the years, Palmer has remained tight-lipped about key details surrounding the couple's relationship, […]
Us Weekly

GMA3’s Amy Robach’s Friends ‘Fear’ T.J. Holmes Will ‘Break Her Heart’ and Negatively Affect Her Career Amid Romance Scandal

They're Team Amy. GMA3’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship scandal has her close pals worried about her future, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Amy's friends fear he's not only going to break her heart but also ruin her career,” the insider says. The GMA3: What You Need to Know cohosts turned heads last […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Us Weekly

Who Is Natasha Singh? 5 Things to Know About the ‘GMA’ Producer Who Had an Affair With T.J. Holmes Before His Scandal With Amy Robach

Natasha Singh is known for her work behind the scenes — but the producer is now making headlines after Us Weekly confirmed that she had an affair with T.J. Holmes. Earlier this month, Holmes, 45, was spotted getting cozy with his GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the coworkers were […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Us Weekly

Keke Palmer’s Boyfriend Darius Jackson Confirms Actress Is Due in 2023 After ‘SNL’ Pregnancy Reveal

Soon-to-be family of three! Shortly after Keke Palmer announced she is expecting her first baby, the actress’ boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shared his support — and teased their little one’s due date. “2023 ❤️,” the 28-year-old fitness trainer, known as Darius Daulton, wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, December 3, alongside a baby bump snap of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Us Weekly

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

New year, new baby bumps! Aaron Rodgers’ brother Luke Rodgers and more celebrities are expanding their families in 2022. The professional football player’s older sibling announced his wife Aimee Rodgers’ pregnancy in a January 1 Instagram post showing her baby bump in a white sweater. “For the last two and half years we have kept […]
Us Weekly

Inside Kirstie Alley and John Travolta’s Relationship: Everything the ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costars Have Said About Each Other

A friendship for the ages. Kirstie Alley and John Travolta may have met on the set of their romantic comedy Look Who’s Talking — but the pair were so much more than costars.  “I almost ran off and married John,” Alley said during an August 2018 episode of Celebrity Big Brother U.K., revealing that her relationship […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

258K+
Followers
25K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy