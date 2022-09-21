ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane. Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed. Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane. The...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
TUPELO, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Starkville, MS
Starkville, MS
Government
wtva.com

UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Ward 4 council members host community meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Ward 4 council members are hosting a community meeting tonight. It is happening tonight at 6 p.m. It will be at the Sims Scott Center. Councilman Pierre Beard Sr. is inviting those in Ward 4 to come by to talk about what is happening in their neighborhoods.
COLUMBUS, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage Collection#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Board Of Alderman
Commercial Dispatch

Saturday shooting leaves one dead

A Saturday night shooting in East Columbus has left a man dead, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. CPD officers responded to a 911 call from Country Air apartments on South Lehmberg Road about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Dillon said. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS 42

Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wcbi.com

Cold Front Draws Closer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front arrives tomorrow evening bringing all of the fall-like feels!. TONIGHT: Expect clouds to increase overnight with temperatures dropping to a low near 67. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible mainly after midnight ahead of the approaching cold front. SUNDAY: The sunshine will...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
kicks96news.com

Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
PHILADELPHIA, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy