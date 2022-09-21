Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
wcbi.com
Tupelo group prepares to help hurricane victims in Florida
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North East Mississippi group is preparing to help Floridians after the hurricane. Eight Days of Hope says it is ready to help if they are needed. Of course, they hope the damage is minimal, but Ian is forecasted to be a major hurricane. The...
wtva.com
Montgomery County sheriff looking for man described as 'armed and dangerous'
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet-8-inches...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
wtva.com
UPDATE: Police hold two kids for threats at Tupelo High
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police have identified two children believed to be responsible for two of the three threats made this week at Tupelo High School. Major Chuck McDougald says one is being held for Thursday's bomb threat and another is being held for the terroristic threat made Friday.
wcbi.com
Investigators search for suspect that made threats towards Houlka school
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Chickasaw County are looking for a suspect after a threat was made against Houlka School this morning. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Tupelo Police Department brought in K-9 units to help search the campus. Students were allowed to return to class after...
wcbi.com
Columbus Ward 4 council members host community meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Ward 4 council members are hosting a community meeting tonight. It is happening tonight at 6 p.m. It will be at the Sims Scott Center. Councilman Pierre Beard Sr. is inviting those in Ward 4 to come by to talk about what is happening in their neighborhoods.
WLBT
Sister of missing Kosciusko man asks for community’s help in finding him
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - The sister of a Kosciusko man is seeking help in locating her brother who has been missing since September 10. Tracy Harris, 43, is an employee of Olive Brothers Timber, Co. According to his sister, Libby Harris, he has not responded to phone calls since he...
Commercial Dispatch
Saturday shooting leaves one dead
A Saturday night shooting in East Columbus has left a man dead, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. CPD officers responded to a 911 call from Country Air apartments on South Lehmberg Road about 11:50 p.m. Saturday, Dillon said. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot.
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
Police issue arrest warrant for Mississippi man in armed robbery
Police are looking for a man who reportedly stole a firearm and other property during an armed robbery. The Starkville Police Department has an active armed robbery warrant for Tavion Pegues, 27, of Starkville. Pegues is accused of stealing a firearm and other property on Mercantile Street mid-morning Friday, September...
wtva.com
Federal grand jury indicts man accused of stealing plane, threatening to crash it into Tupelo Walmart
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) — A federal grand jury this week indicted a man from Lee County accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into one of the Tupelo Walmarts. Cory Wayne Patterson faces two counts: threatening to damage, destroy, disable and wreck a civil aircraft and then actually doing that with the plane.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
wcbi.com
Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to house fire Thursday night
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue were at the scene of a house fire on the 1900 block of 4th Avenue South. No one was inside the home during the time flames began to spark. Crews are protecting the structures around the home. We will have more...
Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
breezynews.com
Child Molestation and Felony Cyberstalking in Attala and Leake Arrests
EARL A PARROTT, 56, of Lena, DUI – 1st, Revoked or Suspended Driver’s License, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500. FORD E PATRICK, 56, of Kosciusko, DUI – 2nd, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, KPD. Bond $2,500, $1,000, $1,000. CRAIG A PEE, 35, of Kosciusko, Felony Cyberstalking –...
wcbi.com
Cold Front Draws Closer
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front arrives tomorrow evening bringing all of the fall-like feels!. TONIGHT: Expect clouds to increase overnight with temperatures dropping to a low near 67. Scattered showers and t-storms are possible mainly after midnight ahead of the approaching cold front. SUNDAY: The sunshine will...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County woman guilty of attempted murder
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Noxubee County woman is found guilty of attempted murder. A jury also found Jeraldine Campbell not guilty of armed robbery. Campbell shot Bobby Hibbler in the head. The shooting happened back in July 2020 at a home on Grissom Road. Hibbler and other...
kicks96news.com
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
