D.A. Needs More Evidence To Charge Shock Rocker Marilyn Manson After 19-Month Investigation Into Sexual Abuse & Domestic Violence Claims

By Whitney Vasquez
 4 days ago
The controversial office of Los Angeles' District Attorney George Gascon has revealed it needs more evidence to consider charging the shock rocker Marilyn Manson with sex crimes after a 19-month investigation, RadarOnline.com has discovered.

The L.A. County Sheriff's Department handed over their case to Gascon's office on Monday, leaving it in the D.A.'s hands. Their investigation includes sex assault and domestic violence allegations against Manson from 2009-2011.

Following a nearly two-year investigation, Gascon's office has called the evidence the sheriff's department turned over "partial."

"Once we receive everything, experienced prosecutors will carefully and deliberatively review everything that has been submitted prior to making a filing decision," Gascon's office said in a statement .

"This review will take some time but rest assured our office takes these allegations very seriously," it concluded.

Back in May, sources revealed that it was unlikely the 53-year-old rocker — whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner — would be charged in the case due to " some credibility issues with the victim " and a lack of evidence.

Now, it's up to Gascon's office.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Special Victims Unit detectives raided Manson's West Hollywood home in November, executing a search warrant. They seized media storage units, including hard drives. Manson was not home at the time.

Last year, Rolling Stone published a bombshell report after speaking to several women who accused Manson of abuse, including his ex-girlfriend, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco .

Manson was accused of locking his alleged victims in a soundproof room inside his home and psychologically torturing them for hours. He allegedly called the booth the "Bad Girls' Room."

However, the rock star denied the allegations, with his attorney claiming the accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement."

Evan Rachel Wood , who was once engaged to Manson, also came out with shocking allegations against him. The Westworld actress alleged he tortured her with a Nazi whip and shocked her genitals.

She also claimed that he made her drink his blood after he purposely cut his hand open.

RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that a lawyer representing another Manson accuser, Ashley Lindsey Morgan Smithline , asked for permission to withdraw from the case last month.

In his motion, he stated that “[Smithline’s] conduct has rendered it unreasonably difficult for Counsel to carry out the representation effectively.”

