ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Equity from disparity: Oakland CEO works to build a more inclusive business community

By Keith Burbank, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

Campbell plan to make parklets permanent too expensive for some restaurants to digest

The Campbell City Council could take action next month on a proposed semi-permanent parklet system that would replace the temporary system currently in place. Parklets have been a popular solution to restaurants and their patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants could remain open while providing diners with space to socially distance in an open-air setting.
CAMPBELL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
Ohio State
Oakland, CA
Business
Local
California Society
State
Arizona State
City
Oakland, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Oakland, CA
Society
antiochonthemove.com

East Contra Costa Hiring & Resources Event

Check this page often for new information, especially an updated list of employers. Bring resumes & be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. This event will max out at 300 attendees. Register early! Companies onsite: About this event. Employers: Amazon, BART, Behavior Treatment Analysis, Caltrans, Carlton Senior Living, Chevron Stations Inc, City...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Black People#Uc Berkeley#Black Women#Business Industry#Linus Business#Racism
KRON4 News

New affordable housing community in Walnut Creek under construction

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Construction of a new affordable housing community in Walnut Creek continues on schedule. Habitat for Humanity East Bay Silicon Valley is building townhomes for families earning low and moderate incomes. On Saturday, Kaiser Permanente volunteers helped out — from laying foundations to building rooftops. “We take off the suit […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTVU FOX 2

Deadly violence in Oakland spikes, officials ask federal government for help

Violence in Oakland is rising, the city recorded nine homicides in the last seven day. The most recent shooting happened on Saturday. Police arrived at a shooting scene just after 7 a.m. on the 900 block of Brockhurst Street. A 36-year-old from Vallejo died from his injuries. Then later, around 6 p.m. a San Francisco man was shot and killed in Concordia Park.
OAKLAND, CA
sjpl.org

Looking Back: Filipino American History Month

Above: Two Filipino American youths pose in front of Pacita Todtod's grocery store in San Jose's Pinoytown. Image from the Dorothy Quibelan Collection. Filipino American History Month (FAHM) is celebrated during the month of October in the U.S (recognized in 2009). October was chosen by the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) to commemorate the arrival of the first Filipinos who came ashore from the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Esperanza in Morro Bay, California on October 18, 1587. October also honors the birthday of Filipino American labor organizer Larry Itliong; October 25 is officially recognized as Larry Itliong Day in California.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

‘Safe haven’ for people transitioning from homelessness opens in Downtown Berkeley

Homeless advocates unveiled a bright, renovated Victorian home in Downtown Berkeley Wednesday to offer temporary housing for people transitioning into their own apartments. The Homeless Action Center (HAC), which offers legal services and outreach for homeless residents throughout Alameda County, will operate a seven-room home with a resident manager at 2207 Haste St. The Northern California Land Trust owns the home and it was previously occupied by Options Recovery Services.
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy