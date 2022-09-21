Equity from disparity: Oakland CEO works to build a more inclusive business community

Above: Two Filipino American youths pose in front of Pacita Todtod's grocery store in San Jose's Pinoytown. Image from the Dorothy Quibelan Collection. Filipino American History Month (FAHM) is celebrated during the month of October in the U.S (recognized in 2009). October was chosen by the Filipino American National Historical Society (FANHS) to commemorate the arrival of the first Filipinos who came ashore from the Spanish galleon Nuestra Senora de Esperanza in Morro Bay, California on October 18, 1587. October also honors the birthday of Filipino American labor organizer Larry Itliong; October 25 is officially recognized as Larry Itliong Day in California.

