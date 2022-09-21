Read full article on original website
WJBF.com
Violent threat at Greenbrier M.S. turns out to be false
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Friday, September 23rd, a report was made to a teacher that a student threatened violence against Greenbrier Middle School. The school resource officer immediately responded, upon further investigation it was discovered that there was not threat made. Because this rumor has caused concern,...
wgac.com
Evans High School Student Arrested
A student at Evans High School has been charged with sexual battery. Officials say the male student made inappropriate physical contact with a female student. He used the Snapchat app to video the incident. School officials say that the student will also be held accountable in accordance with the school district Code of Conduct.
wfxg.com
Richmond County deputy resigns after domestic battery arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - A Richmond County deputy has resigned after being arrested for battery. Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on the 2300 block of Springhouse Ln. involving deputy David Wilburn. Wilburn told deputies that the victim had been throwing items around the apartment and he wrapped his arms around her to put her in a corner. During the struggle, Wilburn reportedly struck the victim in the face with his cell phone. The victim told deputies Wilburn came home from work and looked through her cell phone history, accusing her of cheating. The altercation then turned physical.
WRDW-TV
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WRDW-TV
Before magic mushroom arrest, gun offense didn’t get teacher fired
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Well before a Josey High School teacher was arrested on suspicion of growing magic mushrooms at his home, he was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local nightclub. The Richmond County School System knew about it and kept him employed there anyway,...
WRDW-TV
She drew blood when she slugged school cop, authorities say
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a woman accused of slugging a school security officer as a chaotic crowd of parents tried to get into Josey High School while it was under lockdown Tuesday. As rumors of a threat at the school swirled on social media Tuesday,...
wfxg.com
McCormick County deputy arrested for DUI, firing a shotgun at crash victims
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A McCormick County deputy is behind bars after allegedly driving under the influence and firing his shotgun at the victims of a vehicle crash. According to affidavits, forty-four-year-old deputy Jason Erwin was involved in a crash Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Hwy. 221 in Greenwood County. The victims told investigators Erwin got out of his patrol vehicle wearing shorts and a tank top. They reportedly told Erwin he was behaving erratically and they believed he was under the influence. They called 911 to report the crash and Erwin's behavior. The victims say Erwin put on a traffic safety vest and approached them aggressively. They left the scene while still on the phone with 911, saying they feared for their lives.
wfxg.com
Newly released 911 calls reveal details from recent Richmond County School shooting incidents
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG)- W ITH TWO SHOOTINGS AND A THREAT AFFECTING MULTIPLE SCHOOLS, IT’S BEEN A BUSY WEEK FOR theRICHMOND COUNTY SCHOOL System. NEWLY RELEASED 911 CALLS, from Lucy c. laney and t.w. josey high school, recount the events through the lens of frantic bystanders. IT BEGAN on...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Victims speak after pool contractors sentenced to years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pool contractors at the center of a four-year-long investigation are behind bars, waiting to be transferred to a Georgia state prison. Bruce and Heather Alford were sentenced each to 15 years. Both faced 27 felony charges connected to 27 unfinished pools in Columbia County. Our...
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeanette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
WRDW-TV
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McCormick County deputy was arrested and fired after driving under the influence, ramming another car with his patrol vehicle, threatening to shoot the occupants and firing his gun, according to authorities. It happened Wednesday in an encounter than began in Greenwood County and ended in...
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies 38-year-old victim of suspicious death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified a woman whose death is being considered suspicious. The coroner’s staff was called Wednesday afternoon to the scene in the 1800 block of Castleton Court, a short cul-de-sac off Old Louisville Road in south Augusta. Latoya...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Investigation into complaints, policy violations at Augusta Fire
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have an I-TEAM exclusive as we learn about a month-long investigation into complaints filed in the Augusta Fire Department. This comes after we got more than 100 documents from the city detailing allegations against multiple people within the department. Augusta’s Equal Employment Office just wrapped...
Suspect sought in Hephzibah convenience store armed robbery
Investigators need your help in locating a suspect they say robbed a Sprint convenience store near Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.
WRDW-TV
Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
119 arrests, numerous guns and drug seized during RCSO and FBI joint operation
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree is sending a strong message to those involved in gun and gang violence.
wgac.com
Threats Spread Today to Hephzibah High School
Parents of students at Hephzibah High School were notified of a threat there today. Richmond County School District spokeswoman Lynthia Ross says this marks the fourth school to receive a threat this week. An email from Principal Chris Nabahe said: “the school is investigating a rumor of a potential threat made against our school that students are circulating via text message.” Extra security was brought to the school as a precaution, but officials said no one was believed to be in danger. Yesterday, T.W. Josey, Glenn Hills and Lucy C. Laney High Schools, along with Murphey Middle School, were the targets of a threat that prompted school lockdowns. That came three days after a shooting outside Josey’s football stadium during a homecoming tailgate activity. Two people were shot and wounded, one critically.
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
WRDW-TV
Two men arrested after domestic, shooting incident in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Shipley Avenue in reference to a domestic and shooting incident. Deputies were told the subject with the gun fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Impala. A deputy saw a white Impala leaving the...
wfxg.com
2 arrested after confrontation outside Shipley Ave. home
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two men are in custody after a domestic violence incident that led to a shooting Tuesday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 600 block of Shipley Ave. for a reported domestic violence situation and a shooting. Deputies spoke with the victim who told them she and her boyfriend, thirty-one-year-old Jeleel Jamar Cunningham, were moving her belongings out of the home when she was attacked by her ex-boyfriend, thirty-year-old Dontavious Marquese Leggett.
