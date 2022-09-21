MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - A McCormick County deputy is behind bars after allegedly driving under the influence and firing his shotgun at the victims of a vehicle crash. According to affidavits, forty-four-year-old deputy Jason Erwin was involved in a crash Wednesday, Sept. 21 on Hwy. 221 in Greenwood County. The victims told investigators Erwin got out of his patrol vehicle wearing shorts and a tank top. They reportedly told Erwin he was behaving erratically and they believed he was under the influence. They called 911 to report the crash and Erwin's behavior. The victims say Erwin put on a traffic safety vest and approached them aggressively. They left the scene while still on the phone with 911, saying they feared for their lives.

