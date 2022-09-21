ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Penn State-Northwestern X factors: The players to watch Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium

Unbeaten Penn State has moved up to No. 11 in the AP poll and James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are 25.5-point favorites against 1-3 Northwestern Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats are reeling after a promising start to the season. Northwestern rallied to beat Nebraska in its season opener in Ireland but the Wildcats lost their last three at home.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (9/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding September 24. Dennis Bruce Zeigler, 82, of Enola (affectionately known as Denny or Ziggy) died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. His lifelong career was a professional blaster. He was well known as a specialist in the field, placing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Future Is Now#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions 11#Tigers
PennLive.com

Two Cumberland County men get more than 3 years. in jail for rioting at U.S. Capitol

Two Cumberland County men have been ordered to serve 41 months in federal prison for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. Marshall Neefe, 26, of Newville, and Charles Bradford Smith, 25, of Shippensburg, were both sentenced in a federal court in Washington D.C. Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers and conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding of Congress, which was convened that day to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the election of President Joe Biden.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy