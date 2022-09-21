ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
msn.com

Congestive Heart Failure in Dogs: What It Is, What Causes It, and How To Treat It

A dog's heart continuously and efficiently pumps oxygen-rich blood throughout the body. Heart disease, however, makes the heart unable to function properly. When this happens, blood stops flowing well through the heart and body. Blood vessels get clogged and organs don't receive enough oxygen-rich blood. Poor heart function ultimately leads...
PETS
MedicalXpress

The super-fast MRI scan that could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed cutting-edge technology to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time. The state-of-the-art technology uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed 4D flow images of the heart. But unlike a standard MRI scan, which can take up to 20 minutes...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Asthma#Black Women#Congestive Heart Failure#Diseases#Linus Heart Disease#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Common Painkillers Linked to Heart Failure in People With Diabetes

Taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) — a group of drugs that includes common painkillers like ibuprofen (e.g., Advil, Motrin) — was linked to a higher risk of developing heart failure in certain people with type 2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the 2022 meeting of the European Society of Cardiology in Barcelona, and described in an article at HealthDay.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

4 Vitamins Doctors Swear By For Better Focus, Memory, And Energy Over 40

It’s natural to experience lower energy levels, worsening memory, and a difficulty focusing as we age. Unfortunately, our brain function tends to decline over time—but that doesn’t mean it can’t be prevented. There are several ways to keep your bran sharp over the years; one of the best ways is by ensuring you’re taking in all the essential vitamins and nutrients it needs. Sometimes that’s difficult to do through diet alone, which is where supplements come in.
HEALTH
Tyla

Woman claims doctors ignored symptoms for years before finding 'grapefruit-sized' cysts on ovaries

A woman has recalled how she suffered with painful symptoms for years before doctors discovered 'grapefruit sized' cysts on her ovaries. Farren Bay, 33, from California suffers from endometriosis, a painful condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. In Farren's case, it has spread to four organs in her body, causing her debilitating symptoms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms

After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy