Burger King Just Introduced The Craziest Menu Item–What Is An ‘Ice Whopper’?
As temperatures rise outside, Burger King has invented a new way for customers to stay cool in the sweltering summer heat. Just add some ice to your burger!. Yes, you read that right. The fast food chain concocted a brand new sandwich they call the “Ice Whopper,” which is essentially just what it sounds like: a Whopper topped with a layer of shaved ice. How strange!
KFC Takes on Burger King and Wendy’s Big Meal Deals
Rising inflation has prompted fast-food customers to look for the best meal deals to rein in expenses in their budgets. Remember when fast-food restaurant chains used to brag about how much cheaper their menu was compared to their competition. Back in 2001, fast-food burger chain Carl's Jr. and sister chain Hardee's rolled out what they called the Six Dollar Burger, which they sold for $3.95. The burger consisted of angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pickles, mustard, mayonnaise, and ketchup on a bun.
Burger King has a plan to make you fall in love with the Whopper again
The past few years have been tough for Burger King.
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: Free Cheeseburgers at McDonald's, Burger King, Shake Shack
National Cheeseburger Day is Sunday, Sept. 18. The term "the cheeseburger" was trademarked by Louis Ballast of Denver's Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in March 1935, but restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit for the popular sandwich. Whatever its origins, the cheeseburger is a mainstay of the American menu: We...
Burger King's Massive Refresh Includes Major Menu Changes
Burger King may not be at the top of the fast food chain, but it has managed to hold a respectable position when comparing chain dominance. In 2019, it had established itself as one of the two biggest burger chains, second only to McDonald's, according to Technomic findings covered by Restaurant Business Online. However, the chain later slipped to third place, as Forbes reported in 2021. In a Mashed survey where people voted on the best burger, the King came in third place with 23% of votes, behind its biggest competitor, McDonald's, and Wendy's. A different Mashed poll found that the restaurant ranked in fourth place in a french fry-off.
Family left shocked after McDonald’s serves this inside 4-year-old’s Happy Meal
A McDonald’s Happy Meal ended not so happily for the family of Upper Darby’s Angela Greene. As reported by Philly Mag, a Happy Meal that was purchased for the 4-year-old child in the family came with shards of glass inside. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident since the adults detected the glass shards well in time.
McDonald's Just Launched A Limited Time Cheesy Breakfast
Aside from cheeseburgers, Happy Meals, and French fries, McDonald's has developed quite the reputation for its breakfast. Since the fast food chain first started serving breakfast more than 50 years ago in 1971, the morning meal has grown to make up nearly a quarter of McDonald's' sales (via Forbes). The menu features a bevy of nostalgic favorites, including the classic Egg McMuffin, flaky hash browns, and McGriddle (and don't forget the hotcakes).
I Ordered a ‘Land, Air and Sea’ from the McDonald’s Secret Menu—Here’s What I Thought
Ever heard of a McDonald’s Land, Air and Sea? It’s not on the regular menu, but it is on the McDonald’s secret menu. This sandwich is a legendary fast-food item, made with a Big Mac, McChicken and Filet-o-Fish all stacked together. I had to try it!. What...
McDonald's Menu Adds a New Item; Taco Bell Brings Back a Classic
Taco Bell has made keeping its customers on their toes part of its game plan. The Yum! Brands (YUM) company regularly rotates items on and off its menu, adds new limited-time offers, and brings back favorites. Sometimes, the chain even has super-limited-time offers like its one-week chicken-wing promotion late in 2021.
Panera Bread makes huge change – and it’ll save fans cash on their favorite items
GOOD news for fans of Panera Bread that will lead to saving cold hard cash, while enjoying favorite orders from the fast food chain. In order to reap the benefits, however, you will have to be a member of the fast casual chain's loyalty program. Starting September 29, which is...
National Cheeseburger Day 2022: McDonald's, Applebee's, Dairy Queen Offer Sizzling Deals
National Cheeseburger Day is Sept. 18. It's impossible to say who originated the idea of laying a slice of fromage on a beef patty -- restaurateurs from California to Kentucky have claimed credit -- but Louis Ballast, owner of Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver, trademarked "the cheeseburger" in March 1935. (The term is fully generic now.)
Burger King Combines two Fan-Favorite Menu Items
When a fast-food company is in doubt about where to go next, there is always the "take something popular and throw it in a deep fryer" option. Deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos have long been a county fair legend while Burger King's 2016 take on deep-fried mac-and-cheese is still being replicated by chains around the globe.
