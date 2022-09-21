ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Yugiri Ramen Project finds a home, fast-casual Indian Urban Turban will open in downtown Orlando, Hen + Hog is soft-open in Winter Park

By Faiyaz Kara
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGk9B_0i4jhxbz00

OPENINGS+CLOSINGS: Urban Turban, a fast-casual Indian restaurant by the owners of Curry Mantra on I-Drive and Divine Indian Cuisine in Kissimmee, will open the first week of October in the old U Roll Sushi space at 100 E. Pine St. downtown ... Hen & Hog, the concept by Mason Jar Provisions owner A.J. Haines, has soft-opened in the Manzano's Deli space at 221 W. Fairbanks Ave. in Winter Park. The menu features an ambitious assortment of comfort items — brisket and gravy sandwiches, smashburgers and chicken liver pâté with peach-pepper jelly, to name but a few ... New York-style bagel chain The Bagel Shop has opened in the old La Rima Cafe space at 211 W. Fairbanks Ave. ... Norigami, the sushi and hand roll bar from David Tsan (Soupakase), will open next month inside the Plant Street Market in Winter Garden ... Yugiri Ramen Project, the ramen pop-up by former Kabooki Sushi Sand Lake chef de cuisine Mike Evans, will open a stall inside Henry's Depot Nov. 1 ...

Crisp & Green opens Oct. 1 inside Winter Park Village, offering salad bowls, grain bowls and açai bowls ... Look for Peach Valley Cafe to open its Maitland outpost at 1221 S. Orlando Ave. in early October ... Popular Latin joint La Granja has opened its ninth Orlando-area locale, this one near UCF at 4650 N. Alafaya Trail ... Cleveland-based chain Barrio Tacos will open in Waterford Lakes Town Center (with a full bar) next month ... Kissimmee's FL Bakery has opened a branch at 1654 N. Semoran Blvd. (Pro tip: They make bacon donuts) ... Recent restaurant closures: Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic's Kitchen in College Park have shuttered, and after 13 years in the business, Uncle Kenny's BBQ in Clermont has closed.

NEWS+EVENTS: Palm Beach Meats and Juju will collaborate on an all-Japanese wagyu omakase featuring prized Matsusaka beef Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24, at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $260 ($340 with sake pairing) ... Smokemade Meats will pop up at the Whippoorwill Beer House Saturday, Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. and again at Wally's on Sept. 30 during the Orlando Parking Lot Party ... Z Asian Vietnamese Kitchen along with nonprofit WorldOrlando and the TastyChomps food blog will host a fundraising dinner Oct. 17 in support of Afghan refugees in need. Proceeds will go to World Orlando's Afghan International Visitor Leadership Program Alumni Emergency Relief Fund helping those in Afghanistan and other countries. Individual tickets are $50 ... One more week left to enjoy the perks of Orlando Burger Week. A host of restaurants across the city are offering up $7 burgers through Sept. 28. Visit orlandoburgerweek.com for details.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Pizza Bruno in College Park will serve Jersey-style pies when it opens next month

When Bruno Zacchini announced in March that he was opening a branch of Pizza Bruno in College Park, he was coy about the menu saying he'd be "offering some new things you won't be able to get at our Curry Ford store." I hope you're sitting down in your Juicy Couture tracksuits because Zacchini will serve, get this, New Jersey-style, not Neapolitan, pizzas when his pizzeria at 2429 Edgewater Drive opens in early October. Why Jersey-style? ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Black Magic Pizza to open a permanent Orlando space in SoDo next year

Black Magic Pizza, the neo-Neapolitan pizza pop-up that has scores under its spell, will move into a space in the SoDo District next year. Traviss Santos, the pizzaiolo behind the brand along with girlfriend Elizabeth Hill and chef Justin Goronda, says Black Magic Pizza will take over the space at 14 W. Illiana St., next door to Rockpit Brewing, with whom they often hold collab events. In fact, since 2019, the pizza outfit has built a (oc)cult-like following by setting up Roccbox portable ovens at various venues around town, from Whippoorwill Beer House to East End Market. But, says Santos, the goal was always to become a permanent fixture in an established neighborhood. "We've been selling out at all of our pop-ups for the last three years building huge hype and a fan base," Santos says.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market

You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Winter Park, FL
Restaurants
Kissimmee, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Winter Park, FL
Food & Drinks
City
Clermont, FL
City
Maitland, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Winter Park, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Food & Drinks
Winter Park, FL
Lifestyle
City
Winter Garden, FL
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
yourcommunitypaper.com

Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself

You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Downtown Orlando#Ramen#Food Drink#Yugiri Ramen Project#Indian Urban Turban#Hen Hog#Curry Mantra#U Roll Sushi#Mason Jar Provisions#The Bagel Shop#The Plant Street Market#Crisp Green#Popular Latin#Ucf#Fl Bakery
edibleorlando.com

Fun Food Events for Sept 24-30: Bourbon, Oktoberfest, Zellwood Corn

Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including Zellwood corn, bourbon and more. Field to Feast is back! The 8th Annual Edible Orlando Field to Feast Dinner featuring the Walt Disney World Chefs returns to Long & Scott Farms in Mt. Dora, Nov. 5, 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Disney culinary stars set up outdoors, cooking and serving locally sourced dishes for a mix of country charm and culinary excellence. That paella up top is from a previous Field to Feast, but chefs always try to top themselves.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

This pagoda house in DeLand is for sale now

Whether it's the proximity to so many amusement parks or simply too much sun, there's something in the air in Central Florida that makes people want to theme their homes. And all due respect to these DeLand homeowners, they really went for it when they built this pagoda-style home. The...
DELAND, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Family and Locally Owned Fitness Club Merritt Island Longest-Running Fitness Center in Central Brevard

WATCH: Personal Trainer Kirsi Obermeier at Fitness Club Merritt Island provides a testimonial about the great services at the locally owned and operated facility. Members will find a bounty of classes and amenities at the newly expanded facility, including an array of brand-new modern high-performance Hammer Strength training equipment, an on-site childcare area and a protein and juice bar.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!

As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

Five golf courses to shut down ahead of possible tropical event

Five golf courses in The Villages will be shut down ahead of a possible tropical event. The following courses will be closed as of Sunday:. The courses are being closed for the movement of water ahead of a possible tropical event next week. The movement of water provides additional room in retention ponds for potentially heavy rainfall.
THE VILLAGES, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Brightline Expansion ‘Near’ Disney World, Universal Hits Major Milestone

Florida’s high-speed passenger rail service is one less bureaucratic hurdle away from providing transportation to Guests looking to experience Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. Starting out by providing commuter service to the Southeast Corridor of the Sunshine State between Miami and West Palm Beach, the private...
ORLANDO, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Personal service, steaks and a party in Port Orange

At Daytona’s Steakhouse and Wine Bar, the food and drinks are unparalleled, the experience is second to none. Offering a menu that pops with inventive dishes and a drink that will rise in flames before your eyes, the revamped Port Orange steakhouse is sure to leave your taste buds satisfied and put a smile on your face.
PORT ORANGE, FL
industrytoday.com

Jar Joy Flavors are Back in Stock at Aldi Stores

Sanford, FL – To the delight of their fans across the country, Jar Joy announces, its Death By Chocolate and Raspberry Cheesecake flavors have returned to Aldi’s shelves nationwide. Jar Joy’s innovative line of multi-layered, individually portioned, premium desserts are popular options for people looking for a readily available premium, all-natural dessert with single-serving portion control without sacrificing quality or flavor.
SANFORD, FL
realtytimes.com

Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida

Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
832
Followers
205
Post
131K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy