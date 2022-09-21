ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Pride on the River 2022 happens this weekend

By Ray Roa
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 5 days ago
Tampa Pride on the River 2021
Unless you’re coming in drag, you won’t have to get up before noon for Tampa’s Pride on the River .

The day-long party, set for Saturday, Sept. 24 kicks off near Water Street at the Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk and wraps up with fireworks at the Armature Works pier.

See the schedule and details for Tampa Pride on the River 2022 below.

Drag Brunch at Sheraton
Brianna Summers kicks the Pride on the River celebration off at 1 p.m. with a limited-seating drag brunch on the riverwalk. 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Sheraton Tampa Riverwalk, 200 N Ashley Dr. Reservations recommended. Tampa Riverwalk

Diversity Boat Parade
After brunch, find your sea legs, a friend with a boat, or fire up your own vessel for the diversity boat parade which takes off at 4 p.m. from the Garrison Channel located in between Marriott Water Street and Harbour Island. The parade—featuring boats decked out in full, loving, pride regalia—will then make its way down the Hillsborough River towards Armature Works. If you’re watching from the shoreline, don’t forget to wave your Pride flags, signs and blow lots of kisses. 4 p.m. Garrison Channel. Sign your boat up via prideontheriver.org.

[event-1] Riverside Festival at the Pier at Armature Works: Jiggly Caliente w/Ra’jah O’Hara/Pepper Mashay/Brianna Summers/Actual Bank Robbers/more
The diversity boat parade culminates in Tampa Heights at the Riverside Festival happening on the Pier at Armature Works. Running from 4 p.m.-9 p.m., the festival features an afternoon of music, performances and family-fun at Tampa’s premiere outdoor gathering spot and food hall. This event is free to the public with a limited number of tickets available for the Diamond Lounge area. More than a dozen artists including Jiggly Caliente, Ra’jah O’Hara, Pepper Mashay, Brianna Summers, plus more queens, bands, DJs and aerialists are all on the schedule. 4 p.m.-9 p.m. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N Ola Ave.


Pride on the River Fireworks Extravaganza
After a full-day of entertainment, sit with your friends and family to enjoy a fireworks show presented by Busch Gardens. 8:15 p.m. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N Ola Ave.

