Honolulu, HI

Hawaii reports 1,132 COVID cases, 14 deaths

By Nicole Napuunoa
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases and 14 new deaths in the last week.

There are 739 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 145 on the Big Island, 68 on Kauai, 115 on Maui, four on Lanai, two on Molokai, and 59 diagnosed out of state.

That brings the state total to 343,204.

The state death toll rose to 1,679.

As of Sept. 20, the state reports 77.5% of vaccinated residents.

Here is an in-depth weekly COVID case breakdown from the DOH’s website:

