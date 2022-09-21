Read full article on original website
New Jersey Customers Now Responsible For Another Expense When Eating Out
I may soon give up on going out to eat in New Jersey. I get times are tough but why should I, the customer, have to pay for it?. Let me explain because yes, there is a new trend developing among restaurants. Recently, we gave you the heads up that...
Drinking too much? NJ hospitals see dramatic increase in deaths
When the pandemic began sales of alcoholic beverages spiked in New Jersey. Now we are starting to see the result of that activity. Sean Hopkins, the senior vice president of the New Jersey Hospital Association’s Center for Health Analytics, Research and Transformation, said researchers examined data on patients admitted to the hospital with alcohol-related liver disease.
Smile! NJ Was Just Ranked As 5th Happiest State in The U.S.
Here's something you probably didn't expect - because I know I didn't!. If you live in New Jersey in 2022, 45 other states might be pretty jealous of your overall mood. According to a new study conducted by WalletHub, New Jersey is ranked as the 5th happiest state in the country this year!
How could Hurricane Ian affect NJ’s weather later this week?
As of 5 a.m. Monday, Ian is officially a hurricane. The storm continues to strengthen over the Caribbean Sea — a full 1,500 miles away from New Jersey. I decided to strategically frame this post's headline around Hurricane Ian for two reasons. First, a lot of New Jerseyans are already talking about and watching the storm. And second, there is really not much else going on in our weather world.
Yikes! New Jersey, This Is What Your Bad Breath Means
Bad breath is gross. However, it can be a massive tell in your overall health. Have you ever noticed that there are different kinds of bad breath? As a matter of fact, the medical world has actually categorized them, and it's really important that you know what they mean. It’s...
These NJ restaurants closed in 2022 — and there were many reasons why
Changing tastes, literally, continue to evolve the New Jersey culinary scene. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on all kinds of businesses have left many restaurants poorly attended, short-staffed, and low on food supply. But eateries come and go in any year, and 2022 has been no exception. Some of...
Get Ready New Jersey, This Convenience Store Has Big Plans
I'm a pretty big fan of convenience store lunches. They're quick and easy, and there's usually something for everyone; whether you're looking for a hoagie, a wrap, salad, or snack. New Jersey is home to some great little convenience stores; Krauszers, Quick Stop in Lavallette has an awesome cheese steak,...
Don’t throw out your condiment packets! Where to take them in NJ
Don't throw out those Taco Bell sauce packets, or any sauce packet for that matter. Taco Bell is teaming up with international recycling leader TerraCycle to expand its recycling program to accept all brands of sauce packets. That means all condiment or sauce packets, whether Taco Bell or others, can...
Former New Jersey Governor Jim Florio Has Passed Away At 85
It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of former New Jersey Governor Jim Florio last night at age 85. I met Governor Florio decades ago , when I was a Ventnor City Board of Education Member. He was always accessible and helpful, whenever I reached out to him.
People in NJ are suing Walmart over drug testing
TRENTON – Walmart faces a potential class-action lawsuit in New Jersey after a Gloucester County resident says he lost a job offer after testing positive for marijuana, which is now legal for recreational use by adults. The lawsuit was filed in June in state Superior Court but served in...
Here Is New Jersey’s Love For Pumpkin Spice Ranking
The minute the temperature dipped a little in New Jersey, almost every sunscreen-wearing, beach visiting, boardwalk walking summer lover dropped their flip-flops and reached for anything pumpkin spice. Spend a day in the Garden State and you would swear we are the pumpkin spice capital of the world. From cereal...
New Jersey Vegetarian Restaurant Gets Huge National Praise
Anyone who is or knows a vegetarian is aware that it can sometimes be difficult to find a great place to eat with really good vegetarian choices. New Jersey, however, is full of great vegetarian options and it seems like the choices are growing for New Jersey vegetarians each and every year.
Fighting pollution in NJ: Environmental advocates want these laws enforced
A wide range of New Jersey environmental groups have banded together as part of a national effort to launch the Solutions for Pollution campaign. New Jersey League of Conservation Voters Executive Director Ed Potosnak said the campaign provides an opportunity to address climate change, “but also to improve public health, how we can reduce the amount of pollution in our air and water and our land to have healthier families, healthier people, and particularly to protect our children.”
Hello, goodbye: How NJ mayor would deal with migrants sent by GOP governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
Spirit Halloween shares the top NJ Halloween costumes for 2022
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Even its own employees know it's the "most meme-able" company out there. Photoshopped images of Spirit Halloween stores popping up in the most unlikely places dominate the internet this time of year, like one recent placement at the Majestic Theatre in New York City after "The Phantom of the Opera" announced it would be closing.
These Are Some Of Weirdest Town Names In New Jersey And America
There are unusual town names all over New Jersey, and a national website has revealed their choice for the weirdest town name in New Jersey. It turns out that when it comes to weird town names, New Jersey really gets outdone by just about every other state in the nation.
Go Get These Mouth Watering, Customized Grilled Cheese Sandwiches In New Jersey And PA
Sometimes food is so good it brings you to your knees. If a grilled cheese sandwich is done right, it is one of the most comforting, delicious, hug-you-from-the-inside foods on the planet. I'm about to tell you where to go to get the most epic and creative grilled cheese in New Jersey and PA. You can thank me later.
Hey, New Jersey, would you ever pick up a hitchhiker?
OK... so, full disclosure, I’m trying to figure out if I was a bad person this week. Well… if I was a bad person at least in this instance. I was on vacation out of state earlier this week and I encountered something that I almost never witness in the Garden State. While driving on a busy road in Vermont, I saw an honest-to-goodness hitchhiker.
NJ residents agree gun violence is a problem, but split on how to solve it
Fewer than 1 in 10 New Jerseyans say they are not all that worried about the amount of violent gun encounters in the United States in recent years, but the latest Rutgers-Eagleton poll finds party lines divide how residents think the issue can be fixed. Seventy-two percent of respondents in...
This Just Looks Strange, Two Stores, One Door, One “Big” Store in Bayville, NJ
I remember when this store was closing, I was in the store and the shelves were so empty. What's happening with our Dollar Tree?. I was like, "What's going on?" Apparently, they're closing this store and we were all wondering what was replacing it. When I first saw that it was closing in Berkeley Twp., I couldn't believe it. Good News, though it's back.
