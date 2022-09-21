Read full article on original website
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Welcome to Poguelandia
Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Cast Explains What Drives Their Characters
The Witcher: Blood Origin has captured its audience with a promising first look. The series is set to take fans 1200 years before the events of the original series, exploring the origins of the first Witcher, and telling the story of the Conjunction of Spheres, the fateful event which fused the realms of monsters, elves, and humans together. Not much is known about the event except what we have read in the books, or seen in games or in The Witcher series — in fact, author Andrzej Sapkowski didn’t provide answers to a lot of things in his books either. It was showrunner Declan De Barra, who mapped out ideas on how this could all have happened and what the world pre-Conjunction looked like, while serving as a writer on Season 2 of the original series. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner along with Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Michelle Yeoh tells what fans can expect from the upcoming series.
'Rick and Morty' Season 6 Episode 4 Recap: Let There Be Night!
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Rick and Morty, Season 6, Episode 4. October has not even started, but Season 6 of Rick and Morty has already entered spooky season. Episode 4, “Night Family,” takes a break from canon exploration and takes us into a creepy homage to horror B-movies, opening with a grim poem by T.S. Eliot about the terrors who hide in the night. As the story unrolls, it becomes clear that Rick and Morty are spoofing B-movies, from the spine-chilling soundtrack to the existential horror of losing control over your own body. While “Night Family” is, so far, the weakest episode of Season 6, it’s still fun to watch how the series explore the absurd limits of a simple plot, with two versions of the Smith family fighting to take control over their lives.
‘House of the Dragon’s Emily Carey Denies Accusations of Queerbaiting in Prequel Series
House of the Dragon, the prequel series to the record-breaking Game of Thrones, has aired its first six episodes. Believe it or not, we are only four episodes to the end of the first season, and what a journey it has been so far. The first five episodes of the prequel series introduced us to a younger Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock). The pair at the start of the series enjoyed a beautiful friendship, but soon the political scheming and failings of their fathers would set them at each other’s throats by the time they are replaced by Olivia Cooke and Emma D’Arcy. Carey has, however, been drawn into responding to allegations of queerbaiting leveled against the show.
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Dethrones ‘The Woman King’ With $9.4 Million at Friday Box Office
Director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling appears to have weathered the storm on its way to a projected $21 million opening weekend at the box office, after a $9.4 million Friday (including Thursday previews). Single-handedly fueling the tabloid news cycle for what seems like months, Don’t Worry Darling also braved poor reviews, more controversies than you can count on one hand, and intense behind-the-scenes drama.
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Who's Your Daddy?
Well, it finally happened: the big time skip. Unlike the nearly real-world timeline of its parent show, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon allows huge spans of time to go by between one episode and the other. Six months separate Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) horrifying death in Episode 1 from King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) decision to marry young Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) in Episode 2. By the time we meet Alicent as queen in Episode 3, her firstborn, Aegon, is already a toddler. Time skips just got larger and larger from episode to episode, and, from the get-go, fans knew that there was a ten-year jump waiting for them in the middle of the season. In "The Princess and the Queen," the moment has come to leave behind the young versions of Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), among others, and say hello to their more mature selves.
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
'The Calling' Images Highlight an Ensemble Cast In Over Their Heads
November is for the crime junkies, and Peacock is gearing up to release new investigative drama, titled The Calling. The series plans to bring a familiar premise to the screen but with its own fresh twist. Ahead of the premiere, Peacock has provided a glimpse of the series with a number of first look images.
Meet the New Boos of the 'Monster High' Animated Series Including Ken Marino and Felicia Day
It's Monster High mania over at Nickelodeon and Paramount+! This October the Mattel franchise is rolling out a live-action musical, Monster High: The Movie, before premiering their all-new animated series Monster High just in time for Halloween. Today, Nickelodeon and Mattel shared an exclusive sneak-peek with Collider, as well as the official key art featuring the brand-new animated cast of ghouls, plus an all-star line-up of vocal talent joining this monster crew!
How to Watch ‘La Brea’ Season 2
If you thought that La Brea is one of the most insane shows you have watched lately, then brace yourself for another season of the sci-fi mystery. The fan-favorite series from NBC premiered in the fall of 2021 and is returning for an all-new season this September. La Brea has...
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey Surviving the Apocalypse
HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for the highly anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog's beloved video game about finding a family amidst a zombie apocalypse. The new trailer was released as part of Outbreak Day, aka The Last of Us Day, a yearly celebration of the franchise held by developer Naughty Dog.
Who Is Bix From 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of Andor.The heroes of Andor aren’t gifted with power of The Force. They are simply average civilians who have to endure the brutality of the Galactic Empire. The residents of the planet Ferrix live in fear that any defiance on their part will be promptly squashed. Within the first few episodes, Tony Gilroy’s Rogue One spinoff series has introduced numerous characters that play a pivotal role in Cassian’s (Diego Luna) journey. One of them is Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), a local salvage worker. Through their interactions, the series alludes to a past between the two characters.
How to Watch Adult Swim Festival: Where Is the Animation Special Streaming?
Animation enthusiasts gathered in Philadelphia last month at the Adult Swim Festival. However, those who didn't get the chance to join in will still have the opportunity to enjoy its programming through a three-part special available on streaming. The exclusive content includes footage from musical acts, backstage interviews, and access to over 120 episodes from more than 16 fan-favorite shows, such as Ricky and Morty and Metalocalypse. Adult Swim and Cartoon Network President Michael Ouweleen said the following about the festival and its accessibility for fans wanting to enjoy it afterward through streaming:
'Crimes of the Future': 10 of the Best Movies That Blend Science-Fiction & Crime
It's rare for a science-fiction movie to depict a futuristic setting that's idyllic or some kind of utopia. After all, a good story needs conflict to get most people interested and invested, and so by setting a sci-fi story in a world where all problems have been solved, you run the risk of not having any issues for the heroes to overcome, or any sort of battle that needs fighting.
Every 'It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown' Character, Ranked By Halloween Costume
A Halloweentime tradition since 1966 has been to cozy up by the television and watch the annual airing of It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on CBS - or in recent years, watch the holiday special on Apple TV+. But between Linus' obsession with The Great Pumpkin's arrival and Lucy's...
From 'Mean Girls' to 'Heathers': 9 Iconic Movies (And 1 Iconic Album) That Influenced ‘Do Revenge'
In the new Netflix black comedy film Do Revenge, Eleanor (Maya Hawke) declares herself “a disciple of the '90s teen movie,” and the same could be said for director Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who considers these high school movies “part of her DNA as a person.” Do Revenge has all the hallmarks of a high school chick flick: the nerdy new girl undergoes a makeover montage, only to experience Shakespearean-like backstabbing and betrayal.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
