The Witcher: Blood Origin has captured its audience with a promising first look. The series is set to take fans 1200 years before the events of the original series, exploring the origins of the first Witcher, and telling the story of the Conjunction of Spheres, the fateful event which fused the realms of monsters, elves, and humans together. Not much is known about the event except what we have read in the books, or seen in games or in The Witcher series — in fact, author Andrzej Sapkowski didn’t provide answers to a lot of things in his books either. It was showrunner Declan De Barra, who mapped out ideas on how this could all have happened and what the world pre-Conjunction looked like, while serving as a writer on Season 2 of the original series. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunner along with Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, and Michelle Yeoh tells what fans can expect from the upcoming series.

