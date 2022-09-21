Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Toews, Kane, Domi, Hossa, More
As training camp gets underway for the Chicago Blackhawks, onlookers are that much closer to witnessing the reality of what this roster may — or may not — be capable of this season. While progress is most pivotal for a rebuild, whether Chicago’s 2022-23 lineup also finds a way to remain watchable is yet to be seen.
NHL
Chychrun still requesting trade from Coyotes
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Jakob Chychrun said he still wants to be traded from the Arizona Coyotes, but the 24-year-old defenseman remains on their roster with training camp set to open Thursday. Chychrun said he and the Coyotes agreed early last season it was best for each party that he be...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Drury Gets Nice Return in Nils Lundkvist Trade
New York Rangers general manager (GM) Chris Drury traded right-handed defense prospect Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional first-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. If the Stars’ 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, they will keep that pick, but the Rangers would receive their unprotected 2024 first-round pick.
NHL
Adams signs multiyear contract as Sabres GM
Enters third season at position, praised by owner for 'leadership and vision'. Kevyn Adams signed a multiyear contract Wednesday as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres. Adams enters his third season at the position. He worked in various roles within the organization for more than a decade, last holding the role of vice president of business administration until replacing Jason Botterill as GM on June 16, 2020.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Risk Redundancy if Zac Jones Wins Spot on Defense
The New York Rangers have a vacancy on the left side of their third defense pairing going into the 2022-23 season. You wouldn’t know it, though, from listening to certain segments of the fan base. Those often-loud voices have all but anointed Zac Jones as the obvious winner of...
Why Dylan Larkin was confused the first time he got a call from Red Wings' Derek Lalonde
TRAVERSE CITY — Nicknames in hockey tend to revolve around a player's proper name, but every now and then, a unique one comes along. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin (called "Larks" by teammates) laughed Thursday after the first day of training camp when asked if he knew why new head coach Derek Lalonde...
NHL
Observations from Content Day
Go behind the scenes for a timeline of sights and sounds from Wednesday's Content Day. St. Louis Blues players and media joined together on Wednesday for an annual event known as 'Content Day.'. Various stations are set up around Centene Community Ice Center as the Blues and local media outlets...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Training Camp Battles to Keep an Eye On
With the season rapidly approaching, the scrutiny over who was or wasn’t signed by the Buffalo Sabres can begin to subside, and attention should turn to the opening night roster. Training camp provides players a chance to compete for a roster spot, and the organization has competition at virtually every position. Training camp will be a must-watch to see how it all unfolds and who starts the season in Buffalo.
NHL
5 things to watch at training camp
Blues Training Camp at Centene Community Ice Center is free and open to the public. Fans can attend practices at 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23. Another hockey season is upon us. The St. Louis Blues get back on the ice for training camp...
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Rangers, Blackhawks, Oilers, Hurricanes, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, one scribe wonders if the New York Rangers added the pieces they needed to get in on the Patrick Kane sweepstakes now that they have the assets to do so. The Edmonton Oilers signed Ryan McLeod to a one-year contract extension. Will they have...
NHL
CAMP NOTEBOOK - 23.09.22
MacKenzie Weegar is settling in quickly with his new club. As MacKenzie Weegar entered his first scrum as a member of the Flames, the shock was apparent on his face. "I thought it was already playoffs," he joked, referring to the 20-odd members of the media waiting to talk to him after his second practice during training camp.
NHL
Flyers season preview: Tortorella set to change culture, power play
DeAngelo expected to boost NHL-worst team with man-advantage. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps open, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Philadelphia Flyers. Coach: John...
Yardbarker
New York Rangers won’t rely on last season’s success
The first day of New York Rangers training camp wrapped up and aside from a brief scare when Igor Shesterkin was bumped a few times during scrimmage, the team’s leaders are singing the same tune. “Last year was last year,” new captain Jacob Trouba noted. “We’ve talked about it...
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Edmonton Oilers Jesse Puljujarvi looks to turn page, Oilers training camp lines, Ryan Ellis’ career may be over and more
A fresh attitude for Puljujarvi is great to see. Despite having a tough second half of the year and playoffs, Puljujarvi as a whole was a very productive player for the Oilers finishing the year with 14 goals and 36 points — a 45 point per 82 game pace that firmly cements him as a top-six producer.
NHL
Identity and chemistry key as Red Wings open 2022 Training Camp
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings kicked off training camp on Thursday at Centre Ice Arena, marking the first of five days of on-ice and off-ice sessions. Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, who is overseeing his first-ever NHL camp, said he's pleased with what he saw from his new club.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together
As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
NHL
New Florida Panthers finding good opportunities early in training camp
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Colin White could get used to this. Put in a great position to succeed right out of the gate, the new Florida Panthers forward has been spending the first few on-ice sessions of training camp playing primarily on a line with a pair of talented hard-nosed forwards in Sam Bennett and fellow newcomer Matthew Tkachuk.
Yardbarker
Gerard Gallant warns no bumping Igor Shesterkin at training camp
The New York Rangers held their first scrimmages on Thursday between Team A and Team B. During the session, Igor Shesterkin was run into not once but twice. Each time coming up a little shaky and plenty frustrated. Adam Sykora was the culprit the first time, brushing Shesterkin. The 2022...
NHL
Islanders Sign Schneider, Soshnikov and Wotherspoon
Islanders sign Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon to one-year deals. The New York Islanders announced today that goaltender Cory Schneider, forward Nikita Soshnikov and defenseman Parker Wotherspoon have signed one-year deals. Schneider, 36, appeared in one game with the Islanders last season, making 27 saves to...
