The colors of Alzheimer's flowers tell a story. Orange flowers are a dream of a world without the disease. Yellow flowers are for those giving care to someone with the Alzheimer's, blue flowers are for those afflicted with the disease, and purple flowers are a memorial to someone lost to the disease. The white flower gives hope. At each Walk to End Alzheimer's, there is just one white flower - a symbol of the first survivor of Alzheimer's.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO