Rosewood Rodeo returns to provide free entertainment in Great Bend
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The wise and illustrious founding father Benjamin Franklin penned the quote, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Organizers of Rosewood Rodeo are getting ready to put those words to the test, in preparation for the annual therapeutic Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, Rosewood Rodeo will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at Barton County Fairground, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry
A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Great Bend Oct. 1
The colors of Alzheimer's flowers tell a story. Orange flowers are a dream of a world without the disease. Yellow flowers are for those giving care to someone with the Alzheimer's, blue flowers are for those afflicted with the disease, and purple flowers are a memorial to someone lost to the disease. The white flower gives hope. At each Walk to End Alzheimer's, there is just one white flower - a symbol of the first survivor of Alzheimer's.
Reno County Commission to discuss liquor by the drink Tuesday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County commissioners are not wasting any time bringing the issue of liquor by the drink to the table. The matter is on the agenda for Tuesday's regular meeting. It comes less than a week after the county commission and staff learned of a business that...
Great Bend to build aquatic habitats to improve fishing at lakes
For years, the City of Great Bend battled a blue-green algae issue at Veterans Lake. The problem was remedied in 2015 by inserting doses of alum into the body of water to remove the phosphorus from the geese. The lake has remained off the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s blue-green algae warning list since the alum insert. That’s the good news.
Sunflower Diversified Services sponsors drawing for new vehicle
If a new vehicle is on the wish list for next year, local and area residents are encouraged to take a chance on winning a Chevy Trailblazer ACTIV, while simultaneously supporting children and adults with special needs. Sunflower Diversified Services is hosting this fundraiser; Ehler Chevrolet, Hoisington, is a sponsor....
Zuniga accepts executive-director position at Sunflower Diversified
Since Shelby Zuniga realizes her professional and personal lives are meshing well with one another. She has accepted the position of Sunflower Diversified Services executive director. Zuniga, a Great Bend native, had served as the interim executive director for the past few months while maintaining her chief financial officer duties.
Motorcycle rider killed after attempting to avoid hitting deer in south-central Kansas
STAFFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle rider was killed Sunday night after attempting to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway in Stafford County in south-central Kansas, authorities said. The crash was reported at 7:34 p.m. Sunday near S.E. 80th Avenue and S.E. 60th Street, about six miles...
Local artists on display at BCC's Shafer Gallery through Nov. 3
A wide range of local artists’ work will be on display at the Shafer Gallery as part of the Barton County Arts Council Friends and Acquaintances exhibit Sept. 30 through Nov. 3. The show is underwritten by the Bill J. McKown Memorial Endowment distributed by the Golden Belt Community Foundation.
Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
Larned Chamber cuts ribbon on two new Broadway eateries
Mini donuts, stuffed waffles, energy drinks, and Middle Eastern food. That's what makes Rock'n Rooster Baked Mini Donuts and Rawya's Middle Eastern Cuisine unique to the area. The businesses have been open since June, but last week Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the two eateries located at 1123 Broadway Street in Larned.
Northwest KS farm uses goats to clear weeds as alternative to chemicals
John Bird and his wife, Jo Ann Jennings, have land along Big Creek on the edge of Hays that had been overgrown with weeds. The couple wanted to avoid using chemicals to kill the weeds, and the location of the strip of land near buildings made burning impractical. Instead, the...
Golden Belt Humane Society's Community Give Back Day is Saturday
Golden Belt Humane Society appreciates the help it receives from the community. And now it's time to give back. Saturday morning at Brit Spaugh Park, the humane society will be handing out pet food and materials on a first-come, first-serve basis. Director Heather Acheson said it's part of a partnership with Chewy brand and the Humane Society of the U.S.
Bringing home to Hutchinson: how dorm students try to keep a piece of their hometown with them
Every fall, around 6,000 people arrive at Hutchinson Community College for new opportunities and a new school year. Move-in day comes, and students are excited. After the newness wears off, the homesickness sets in, and people miss home. Students can still find ways for their Hutch home to feel like...
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Hutchinson
The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Kansas man dies in motorcycle crash after attempt to avoid deer
STAFFORD COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 7:30p.m. Sunday in Stafford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Honda motorcycle driven by Larry J. Ryan, 25, Pratt, was northbound on SE 80th Avenue six miles south of Stafford. The driver attempted to avoid a deer...
Now That’s Rural: Kansas Lange, Two Little Goats
Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Two little goats. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but perhaps it could be the beginning of an entrepreneurial career. Today we’ll meet a young rural-preneur who is using her two little goats to learn the principles of entrepreneurship for the future.
Pickin' at the Depot returns to Holyrood on Oct. 1
All aboard to save the depot. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Holyrood Booster Club returns its annual fundraiser "Pickin' at the Depot," to help raise funds to preserve the historic 1887 Santa Fe Depot. The event will feature live music, games, carriage rides, and food. "A few years ago, a...
Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County
ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
