Great Bend, KS

Great Bend Post

Rosewood Rodeo returns to provide free entertainment in Great Bend

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. The wise and illustrious founding father Benjamin Franklin penned the quote, “Energy and persistence conquer all things.” Organizers of Rosewood Rodeo are getting ready to put those words to the test, in preparation for the annual therapeutic Rodeo. After a two-year hiatus, Rosewood Rodeo will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Great Bend Expo III Arena, located at Barton County Fairground, two miles west on 10th and Patton Road.
GREAT BEND, KS
Hays Post

Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry

A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
ELLIS, KS
Great Bend Post

Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Great Bend Oct. 1

The colors of Alzheimer's flowers tell a story. Orange flowers are a dream of a world without the disease. Yellow flowers are for those giving care to someone with the Alzheimer's, blue flowers are for those afflicted with the disease, and purple flowers are a memorial to someone lost to the disease. The white flower gives hope. At each Walk to End Alzheimer's, there is just one white flower - a symbol of the first survivor of Alzheimer's.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend to build aquatic habitats to improve fishing at lakes

For years, the City of Great Bend battled a blue-green algae issue at Veterans Lake. The problem was remedied in 2015 by inserting doses of alum into the body of water to remove the phosphorus from the geese. The lake has remained off the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s blue-green algae warning list since the alum insert. That’s the good news.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Larned Chamber cuts ribbon on two new Broadway eateries

Mini donuts, stuffed waffles, energy drinks, and Middle Eastern food. That's what makes Rock'n Rooster Baked Mini Donuts and Rawya's Middle Eastern Cuisine unique to the area. The businesses have been open since June, but last week Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the two eateries located at 1123 Broadway Street in Larned.
LARNED, KS
Great Bend Post

Golden Belt Humane Society's Community Give Back Day is Saturday

Golden Belt Humane Society appreciates the help it receives from the community. And now it's time to give back. Saturday morning at Brit Spaugh Park, the humane society will be handing out pet food and materials on a first-come, first-serve basis. Director Heather Acheson said it's part of a partnership with Chewy brand and the Humane Society of the U.S.
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Infant killed in Hays house fire

The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

Celebrating Hispanic heritage in Hutchinson

The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Great Bend Post

Now That’s Rural: Kansas Lange, Two Little Goats

Huck Boyd National Institute for Rural Development. Two little goats. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but perhaps it could be the beginning of an entrepreneurial career. Today we’ll meet a young rural-preneur who is using her two little goats to learn the principles of entrepreneurship for the future.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Pickin' at the Depot returns to Holyrood on Oct. 1

All aboard to save the depot. On Saturday, Oct. 1, the Holyrood Booster Club returns its annual fundraiser "Pickin' at the Depot," to help raise funds to preserve the historic 1887 Santa Fe Depot. The event will feature live music, games, carriage rides, and food. "A few years ago, a...
HOLYROOD, KS
KSNT News

Semi goes airborne in Ellsworth County

ELLSWORTH COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70-year-old man was seriously injured in Ellsworth, Kansas when his semi left the road and launched into the air. The Iowa truck driver was eastbound on Highway 156 Tuesday afternoon just before 2 p.m. when he drifted off the right-hand side of the road, hit a bridge rail, and went […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
