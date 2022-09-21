Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' Comedy-Horror Series Sets Netflix Premiere Date
After sharing an official trailer last month, Tim Burton has returned to share the official premiere date for Netflix‘s upcoming live-action Addams Family spinoff series, Wednesday. The comedy-horror show, which centers on the titular character’s high school experience at Nevermore Academy, is headed to the streaming giant on November 23.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’
Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Original Cast Members Returning for Netflix Sequel ‘Axel Foley’
Eddie Murphy is reuniting with his original “Beverly Hills Cop” co-stars — Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot — for the upcoming sequel, “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.” Netflix picked up the rights in 2019 to release the next “Beverly Hills Cop” movie, which is currently in production. “Axel Foley” is the fourth installment in the hit action-comedy franchise, following 1984’s “Beverly Hills Cop,” 1987’s “Beverly Hills Cop II” and 1994’s “Beverly Hills Cop III.” For the fourquel, producers opted to ditch the roman numerals and instead name the film after Murphy’s fish-out-of-water character, a Detroit police officer who...
Joseph Gordon-Levitt to team up with Eddie Murphy for sequel to a beloved comedy franchise
Today is a big day for fans of the Beverly Hills Cop franchise. Not only is the movie getting a new sequel, but now we’re learning that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast. The new movie is called Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley and production on...
Brandon Cronenberg's 'Infinity Pool' Receives the Dreaded NC-17 Rating
Brandon Cronenberg's latest sci-fi flick, Infinity Pool, has shocked the MPAA enough to earn an NC-17 rating for graphic violence and sexual content. Cronenberg, who is the son of of body horror director David Cronenberg, is no stranger to pushing limits, having previously directed the violent sci-fi shockers Antiviral and Possessor. Infinity Pool stars Pearl star Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and tells the story of a rich couple who vacation at a luxury resort that harbors dark secrets beyond its walls. In addition to Goth and Skarsgård, Infinity Pool stars Thomas Kretschmann, Amanda Brugel, Caroline Boulton, John Ralston, Jeff Ricketts, Jalil Lespert, and Roderick Hill.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
Why Did Criston Cole Do That in Episode 5 of 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the Dragon."'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Dealing with heartbreak is never an easy thing, and we often turn to this wise verse by Alfred Lord Tennyson for solace. In some cases, we might never get over that heartbreak. While love may linger, life goes on regardless. And the last episode of House of the Dragon displayed a tragic example of how unrequited love may turn bitter and violent.
'Reacher' Season 2 Adds Serinda Swan, Ferdinand Kingsley, and More to Cast
Season 2 of the hit Prime Video series Reacher begins filming this month and with that, the streamer has revealed who'll be joining Alan Ritchson in the second outing for the crime thriller. It was already known that Shaun Stipos would be boarding the series as Jack Reacher's close friend David O'Donnell and that Maria Sten would reprise her role as Frances Neagley, but today's announcement shores up the cast with more of Reacher's old army buddies and new baddies to square off against in the latest book adaptation.
‘Reboot’ Review: Judy Greer Boosts a Meta Hulu Comedy That Never Really Gets Going
Coming off the greatest success of his career, an award-winning writer and producer chooses an ambitious follow-up project carrying both a personal and professional edge. It’s exactly what you want to see from a sharp-minded, well-liked creator like Steven Levitan: Rather than rest on his laurels or repeat himself, the “Modern Family” engineer (who won nine Emmy awards for writing, directing, and producing the ABC smash) set his mind to a topical, tricky TV show in “Reboot,” a Hulu series about an early aught broadcast sitcom that gets a present-day revival… at Hulu. The fictional comedy’s original cast even returns,...
'Queer as Folk' Reboot Cancelled After One Season
After just one season, Peacock’s Queer as Folk has been cancelled. The end of the reboot comes only a few weeks after Peacock cancelled another popular series, Rutherford Falls, and has been met with disappointment from executive producer, Stephen Dunn. Taking to Instagram, the creator of the Queer as...
How 'Harley Quinn' Slowly Turned Its Protagonist Into a Hero
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for all of Harley Quinn Season 3.Harley Quinn - both the character and the show - took many twists and turns in Season 3 from fighting swamp monsters to surviving the chaotic mind of Bruce Wayne to Harley stopping Ivy from terraforming Gotham City. A season intended to focus on Poison Ivy’s development - which it did well - ended up taking its titular character in a significantly new direction. The end left Harley in an unusual spot in this series: teaming up with Batgirl, Nightwing, and Robin to keep Gotham safe. Harley? Aiding the Bat Family in public safety? In this economy? The turn may be a surprise at the start of the series but really should not be. In fact, the showrunners and writers have set this up well not only throughout this season but during the series with little tidbits.
The Original Wildcats Return for 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series'
While the big focus on Disney+ has been Marvel and Star Wars, one of the best surprises on the streamer has been High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The fun self-aware mockumentry style musical comedy series just finished its third sun-soaked season this past summer, but production on Season 4 is already underway. However, that’s not the best part as this season will feature a huge High School Musical reunion. Disney has announced that Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed, and Kaycee Stroh are all returning to this musical franchise in Season 4.
Why 'House of the Dragon' Doesn't Need To Be Loyal To 'Fire & Blood'
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of House of the DragonWhen bringing an adaptation to life, playing within the parameters of the original plot line is generally considered a given, thanks to the much divisive license directed to creators of an artistic piece. However, straying too far from the source material is seldom taken with a grain of salt by fans of the fandom (especially if they happen to be literary critics and the like), if ever. Be too faithful to the book and the adaptation might turn into a literature class to sludge through, not a movie/show to look forward to. Adopt a cavalier attitude towards the story and the adaptation might end up becoming a joke among critics, or worse, a half-hearted venture that is wholly uninteresting.
Who is Maarva on 'Andor'? Her Relationship to Cassian, Explained
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.With its three-episode premiere, Disney+’s Andor certainly proved that it’s unlike any Star Wars project that we’ve seen before. The gritty, underworld crime series has as much in common with Tony Gilroy’s work on the Bourne films as it does with the galaxy far, far away. Andor is essentially an origin story for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Cassian (Diego Luna), and the first three episodes intertwine moments from Cassian’s childhood that explain how he becomes the dangerous figure that we've already seen in his previous appearance.
The Sanderson Sisters Are Bewitching In New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Character Posters
Fans who have long awaited Hocus Pocus 2 will cackle with delight at the new character posters of the Sanderson sisters, posted to Disney+'s official Twitter on September 22. The three part Twitter thread shows the posters of Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson, Bette Milder as Winifred Sanderson, and Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson. Mary is facing to the left, and Sarah is facing to the right, both of them clothed in purple dresses; Mary is covered with a red cape and Sarah is covered with a purple cape.
How 'Andor's Luthen and Maarva Shape Cassian Into the Perfect Rebel Spy
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.The wait is finally over, and we are back to the galaxy far, far away of Star Wars. The first three episodes of Andor are here, heavy with action, thriller, and political discourse. Together, these episodes form the first complete arc of the Disney+ series, bringing Diego Luna back to the role of Cassian Andor, the rebel spy from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. They give us a nice overview of how his life was before joining the Rebellion as a Fulcrum agent, living on the planet Ferrix, and thrust him right into the path that will forever change his life — and the galaxy.
