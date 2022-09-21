Read full article on original website
Fox17
Deputies investigate suspicious incident involving 11-year-old in Port Sheldon Twp.
PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are following up on a suspicious incident that allegedly occurred in Port Sheldon Township Thursday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) says a man approached an 11-year-old boy near Blair Street and Rainbow’s End Lane at around 6:30 p.m. We’re...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 26
1. Pfizer is holding a job fair this morning and offering on-the-spot offers for roles at their Kalamazoo and Rochester facilities. It's going on until 7 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Relocation support and a $4000 sign-on bonus is being offered for eligible production roles. All experience levels are welcome.
Fox17
Help Kids' Food Basket reach their goal of 200K decorated bags at their Community Pop-Up event on September 27
Throughout September, Kids' Food Basket has been celebrating 20 years of serving West Michigan. Their goal is to collect 200,000 decorated brown bags for Sack Suppers this month, and the organization is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate this huge milestone. On Tuesday, September 27, Kids' Food Basket will host...
Fox17
"United for Warmth" is collecting new or gently used winter gear to help families stay warm in West Michigan
Every year, families across West Michigan struggle to get by in the winter months due to increased heating and clothing bills. The Ottawa County United Way is looking for help with the United For Warmth Clothing Drive by asking the community to donate new or gently used winter gear. They...
Get Your Rear in Gear: 5K raising awareness for colon cancer
Grand Rapids welcomes the 4th annual Get Your Rear in Gear 5K Sunday, October 2nd. The Colon Cancer Coalition puts on this family-friendly event to support colon cancer research, plus local screenings and support for patients already fighting the disease. The event starts at 11 a.m. at Millenium Park's Grand...
Fox17
Learn how to make Butternut Squash Hummus with Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine
With fall in the air, many of us are starting to notice the transition from delicious summer fruits and vegetables to some of our fall favorite produce at our local farmer’s markets and grocery stores. Things like freshly picked squashes and apples are sure to bring a smile to family and friends around the dinner table.
