Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 26

1. Pfizer is holding a job fair this morning and offering on-the-spot offers for roles at their Kalamazoo and Rochester facilities. It's going on until 7 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Relocation support and a $4000 sign-on bonus is being offered for eligible production roles. All experience levels are welcome.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo, MI

